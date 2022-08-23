Kourtney Kardashian shades sister Kylie Jenner by hinting at her secret baby name in new post amid family feud

KOURTNEY Kardashian has overshadowed her sister Kylie Jenner by hinting at her baby’s secret name in a new post.

The eldest of the Kardashian brothers continues to distance herself from her family, especially Kylie and Kim.

4

Kourtney posted a photo of the moon on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

The bright moon shone between the trees and there was no caption or context to the shot.

After giving birth in February, Kylie revealed her baby’s name was Wolf, but later announced it was no longer her nickname.

Earlier this month, Kylie and Kourtney posted photos of the moon on their Instagram Story, which fans thought was a hint at the baby’s new name.

The mom-of-two and her partner Travis Scott have yet to publicly announce the baby’s new name.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has started to distance herself from her family as fans noticed she recently skipped Kylie’s 25th birthday party.

Previously, Kylie flew to an island to celebrate her special day.

The celebration included lavish gifts and a boat party.

Most read in Entertainment

However, Kourtney was noticeably absent.

Instead, she spent time with her husband, Travis Barker, in Indianapolis.

The Poosh founder also didn’t post about her sister’s birthday on social media, leading to rumors of a sibling feud.

And just days after Kylie’s birthday, the 43-year-old posted a video on social media about using a skincare product that wasn’t her sister’s.

Kourtney, however, shared a birthday tribute for her friend, Dominico Dolce.

The mum-of-three gushed in her caption: “Happy birthday to the iconic Dominico Dolce! I will forever cherish all the moments with you designing my wedding dress, the endless laughter, your vision and making me feel like a princess.

“I love you and I hope you have the most magical birthday!” »

A fan wrote in response to the post on an online thread: “She didn’t even do a post for Kylie…”

BABY NUMBER FOUR?

While feud rumors have swirled around, some suspect the reason could be more personal — perhaps even pregnancy-related.

Kardashian fans have recently been convinced that the star is expecting her first child with rocker Travis.

The Hulu star shared a loving photo of herself and her Blink-182 drummer husband, which some took as a sign she was pregnant.

Amid the rumors, Kourtney showed off her belly in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

As Travis, 46, got ready to perform with Machine Gun Kelly in Cleveland, Ohio, Kourtney posted a recording of herself wearing a black lace and white sheer top while lounging by a window. ‘hotel.

The selfie video captured Kourtney’s outfit as well as her flat stomach and the Cleveland scenery.

4