Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian shades sister Kylie Jenner by hinting at her secret baby name in new post amid family feud

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 39 4 minutes read

KOURTNEY Kardashian has overshadowed her sister Kylie Jenner by hinting at her baby’s secret name in a new post.

The eldest of the Kardashian brothers continues to distance herself from her family, especially Kylie and Kim.

Fans think Kylie's name for her bay boy is Moon judging by recent posts

4

Kourtney posted a photo of the moon on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

The bright moon shone between the trees and there was no caption or context to the shot.

After giving birth in February, Kylie revealed her baby’s name was Wolf, but later announced it was no longer her nickname.

Earlier this month, Kylie and Kourtney posted photos of the moon on their Instagram Story, which fans thought was a hint at the baby’s new name.

Kourtney shows off her real skin as she does makeup in new photos

Inside Kylie's massive gym in a $36 million mansion with a $7,000 pilates machine and Dior weights

The mom-of-two and her partner Travis Scott have yet to publicly announce the baby’s new name.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has started to distance herself from her family as fans noticed she recently skipped Kylie’s 25th birthday party.

Previously, Kylie flew to an island to celebrate her special day.

The celebration included lavish gifts and a boat party.

Most read in Entertainment

However, Kourtney was noticeably absent.

Instead, she spent time with her husband, Travis Barker, in Indianapolis.

The Poosh founder also didn’t post about her sister’s birthday on social media, leading to rumors of a sibling feud.

And just days after Kylie’s birthday, the 43-year-old posted a video on social media about using a skincare product that wasn’t her sister’s.

Kourtney, however, shared a birthday tribute for her friend, Dominico Dolce.

The mum-of-three gushed in her caption: “Happy birthday to the iconic Dominico Dolce! I will forever cherish all the moments with you designing my wedding dress, the endless laughter, your vision and making me feel like a princess.

“I love you and I hope you have the most magical birthday!” »

A fan wrote in response to the post on an online thread: “She didn’t even do a post for Kylie…”

BABY NUMBER FOUR?

While feud rumors have swirled around, some suspect the reason could be more personal — perhaps even pregnancy-related.

Kardashian fans have recently been convinced that the star is expecting her first child with rocker Travis.

The Hulu star shared a loving photo of herself and her Blink-182 drummer husband, which some took as a sign she was pregnant.

Amid the rumors, Kourtney showed off her belly in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

A press conference reveals that the body found would be that of a missing teenager

NBC host is PREGNANT with his first child and reveals the adorable way he told his family

As Travis, 46, got ready to perform with Machine Gun Kelly in Cleveland, Ohio, Kourtney posted a recording of herself wearing a black lace and white sheer top while lounging by a window. ‘hotel.

The selfie video captured Kourtney’s outfit as well as her flat stomach and the Cleveland scenery.

Kourtney posted a photo of the moon, with some thinking it was a subtle dig at her sister's house

4

Kourtney has distanced herself from her family after not attending Kylie's 25th birthday party

4

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 39 4 minutes read

Related Articles

New conquest? Selena Gomez is seen with a mystery man leaving a famous restaurant

6 mins ago

“The Death Race of the Year 2000”, bumper car massacre – Liberation

7 mins ago

The Ben Parker of the film promises something different from the rest of the arachnid universe of Sony

17 mins ago

UFC 278 – After humiliating Usman, Leon Edwards reframes Drake!

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button