Kourtney Kardashian shares never-before-seen photos from LA wedding ceremony to Travis Barker on MJ’s 88th birthday

KOURTNEY Kardashian has shared never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos from her Los Angeles wedding ceremony to Travis Barker on Mary Jo Campbell’s 88th birthday.

The newlywed has posted more photos from her second of three marriages to Travis to commemorate her grandmother’s birthday.

Kourtney, 41, posted a sweet photo of MJ toasting her official wedding to Travis, 46.

MJ, Kourtney, Travis and his father, Randy, all sat at a table smiling to commemorate the legal marriage.

Kourtney and Travis only had two guests at their Santa Barbara wedding: MJ and Randy.

The star also included a photo of the four of them just at the altar as she posted in her mini white wedding dress.

She posted a final photo with just her and Travis as they signed the legal documents.

Kourtney captioned the tribute: “My special, sweet, classy, ​​sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my GM.

“So glad you were able to be one of only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember that day and night with you. »

Fans flocked to Kourtney’s Instagram comments to also wish the star’s grandmother a happy birthday.

MORE GMs

MJ is Kris Jenner’s mother and grandmother to Kris’ six children.

Although she hasn’t appeared in many episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, MJ is a family member that Kris, her children and their children adore.

She is appreciated by the public for her frankness, her dry humor and her benevolent spirit.

MJ was previously an etiquette school teacher, model and entrepreneur. She opened a children’s boutique called Shannon & Company in 1980.

GRANDDAUGHTER’S LOVE

Kim Kardashian also wished their grandmother a happy birthday in a post where she showed off her all-natural skin.

Kim took to her Instagram to post a tribute to her grandmother.

“Happy 88th birthday to Queen MJ! I love you so much Grandma and I’m so lucky to have you to look up to. »

In the first photo from the series, Kim is naked, apparently without makeup, pursing her lips towards the camera.

MJ has her hair styled in a blunt, brown bob and bangs.

A fan in the comments pointed out the similarities between MJ and a fashion icon: “For a second I thought it was Anna Wintour. Congratulations MJ! »

Others left their wishes: “Happy birthday Queen MJ! »

“Those are beautiful pictures Kim,” another fan wrote.

“Wow, she is 88! It’s incredible ! said one fan.

One fan commented on Michael Jackson’s skin: “How does she have smoother skin than me at 88? »

Kim has also posted a variety of other photos of MJ over the years, including one of the Kardashian wives before they rose to fame.

THREE “I DO”

As for Kourtney’s forever happiness, she celebrated her “yes” with three weddings.

The first wedding was an “unofficial” ceremony as they eloped to Las Vegas after attending the Grammys.

Their third wedding was a lavish celebration with all of their closest friends and family in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney and Travis had a busy weekend from a fashion-forward wedding with four dress changes to PDA-filled yacht rides.

They rented an entire chateau called Castello Brown and the entire property was reportedly taken over and packed with planners, decorators and security for the entire four day event.

Fans wondered if the couple held an informal fourth celebration in Los Angeles when they returned home as she posted photos of a Gothic-inspired altar.

