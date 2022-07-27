Kourtney Kardashian shares never-before-seen photos of her wedding to Travis Barker

Since she found love with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian has been living a waking dream, she who regularly displays her relationship on social networks. This Tuesday, July 26, the star unveiled on Instagram unpublished photos of her civil marriage, in Santa Barbara.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in love, and they want to shout it from the rooftops! Since the formalization of their relationship in February 2021, after years of unambiguous friendship, the two stars have not left each other, and now form a blended family with their six children.

Usually considered the most discreet sister of the Kardashian clan, Kourtney no longer wants to hide, she who even shared her difficulties in getting pregnant on her family’s new reality TV show. Crazy about each other, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker decided a few months ago to take the plunge by getting married, a first for the eldest Kardashian. And those who know the famous family know it, things are never done halfway! Kourtney and Travis have indeed married three times, a first time in Las Vegas without any guests, a second time in Santa Barbara, with their respective witnesses, then during an official and grandiose ceremony in Italy with all their relatives.

Souvenirs from Santa Barbara

On Instagram, this Tuesday, July 26, Kourtney gave her fans a nice gift by revealing never-before-seen photos of her wedding in Santa Barbara, on the occasion of the birthday of her grandmother MJ, one of the only two guests of her Californian union. “My special, kind, classy, ​​sophisticated, smart and wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ. So happy you were one of only two guests when we got legally married I will remember this day and evening with you all my life“, wrote the mother of three children in the caption of shots never revealed before of her intimate marriage with Travis Barker. Sublime shots!

Discover here the unpublished photos of the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Santa Barbara.