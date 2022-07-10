Kourtney Kardashian shares photos of BTS from the wedding day

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been married for over a month, and now The Kardashians The star shared some behind-the-scenes photos of herself getting ready for the Italian wedding. Kourtney and Travis are still recovering from their tough week after Travis was hospitalized. The Blink-182 drummer was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angelos on June 28 for what later turned out to be a dangerous case of pancreatitis. The star told his fans on social media that he had an endoscopy, but there was an incident during the procedure that put Travis in a life-threatening situation.

Fortunately, the star recovered and he and Kourtney Kardashian returned to the public eye. Kourtney revealed that despite paparazzi footage showing her in Los Angeles while Travis was sick, she didn’t leave her husband the entire time he was sick. The two dated for the 4th of July and took Kourtney’s kids Reign and Penelope for a ride in an orange vintage truck. After a wedding ceremony practice in Las Vegas and a small formal wedding in Los Angeles, Kourtney and Travis held an Italian ceremony with friends and family in Portofino, Italy on May 22.

Fans have been following the wedding via social media, but Kourtney has now given them a peek into her prep process with some behind-the-scenes photos. Kourtney shared the never-before-seen footage on her wellness brand Poosh’s website. In a picture, The Kardashians The star sits with her youngest son, Reign, and Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, as they get their hair and makeup done. In another, Kourtney’s hair and makeup artists perfect her look while someone in the background prepares her long lace veil. Kourtney raised a glass of wine as she posed with her makeup artists and hairstylists in her mini wedding dress. The last photo showed Kourtney fully dressed and ready to walk down the aisle.

Poosh’s article also went behind-the-scenes about how Kourtney’s makeup artist Leah Darcy put together the reality TV star’s wedding look. The artist says she wanted Kourtney’s wedding makeup to look like “simple and timeless.Leah also shared some crucial wedding makeup tips, including performing all skin treatments two weeks before the big day, using ice and cold water to deflate skin before adding makeup, and bringing a touch-up kit at the wedding venue. Kourtney received mixed opinions from fans about her wedding dress and veil, but for the most part fans were envious of the beautiful Italian ceremony and reception.

More than a month has passed since the day Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Italy, but fans are still talking about the event. BTS’ photos don’t help the cause as they only create more chatter surrounding the couple’s special day. Luckily, Kourtney is used to all the attention and doesn’t seem to mind, as she showcased her engagement day on an episode of The Kardashians. If there are any other wedding day photos she’s been hiding since her big day, fans wouldn’t mind if she posted a few more on Poosh.

Source: Poosh

