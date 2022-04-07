Kourtney Kardashian shares photos of her wedding with Travis Barker

United States.

kourtney kardashian I take Las Vegas and this was demonstrated with a publication on social networks of the story behind the ceremony in which he married Travis Barker and incidentally, the first images of the emotional moment. “I found these photos in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night out and some tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured to the only open chapel with an Elvis and married (without a license). Practice makes perfect,” he wrote. Kourtney in the post on Instagram. For its part, Travis He replied with a message in which he only wrote two emojis. In the images, the 42-year-old wellness guru is seen holding a bouquet of red roses as she looks the 46-year-old drummer of the band Blink-182 in the eye. Behind them, she sees the impersonator of Elvis Presley.

In the following photos, Kourtney and TravisWearing matching black leather looks and dark sunglasses, they are seen posing for the camera during the ceremony. The news was recently released that the couple, who got engaged last October, took advantage of their attendance at the Grammy Awards ceremony that this year was held in Las Vegas, to head to the One Love wedding chapel and get married. “Kourtney and Travis They had a wedding celebration in Las Vegas on Sunday night after the grammys”, a source told Entertainment Tonight. “It was kind of fun and kind of spontaneous before the royal wedding. Travis she thought it would be very fun and beautiful to commemorate their relationship in this way. Kourtney she is very much in love with Travis and she is willing to do whatever he likes.”