Kourtney Kardashian shares unpublished photos of her wedding… Gwyneth Paltrow defends the children of stars…

July 28, 2022

Joey King confirms that Brad Pitt is “the coolest colleague in the world”

If you’re looking for a flaw in Brad Pitt, you won’t find it today. In addition to his appearance, which is still perfect for his 58 years, he is also totally cool! In any case, this was entrusted to Joey King, for whom the actor of Seven is “one of the coolest human beings to work with”!

The 22-year-old actress praised her colleague from Bullet Train to Digital Spy, explaining that “Brad has become someone I feel so comfortable with, and I’m so lucky to have been able to spend time with him. I completely adore him”.

Gwyneth Paltrow says celebrity kids have to work ‘twice as hard’ to break into Hollywood

For Gwyneth Paltrow, having famous parents is more of a hindrance than a blessing when it comes to succeeding in Hollywood. According to the daughter of comedian Blythe Danner and producer-director Bruce Paltrow, being “someone’s child gives you access that other people don’t”. However, “once you get your foot in the door, you have to work twice as hard, and be twice as good, because people will put you down faster.”

“They’ll tell you you’re only here because of your parents,” as she explained to Hailey Bieber (who is none other than Stephen Baldwin’s daughter) in an episode of her YouTube series Who’s In my Bathroom.

