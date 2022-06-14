Kourtney Kardashian shaves her 7-year-old son’s head, Iroquois crest style

Kourtney Kardashian has unveiled her son Reign Disick’s new hair look, which seems inspired by the punk style of Travis Barker, her new husband. The photos triggered strong reactions from Internet users on social networks.

Did Travis Barker’s style rub off on Kourtney Kardashian’s son? The latter, baptized Reign Disick, sports a bold new haircut that seems inspired by the look of his new father-in-law, as Kim Kardashian’s big sister reveals in a series of black and white photos posted on her Instagram account. Her youngest child of 7 years old appears shirtless in a bathroom, his head freshly shaved and wearing an imposing Iroquois crest.

“Poor child”

This quirky, gravity-defying hair look is undoubtedly reminiscent of how Travis Barker looked in the early 2000s, when the musician was part of the punk band Blink-182. In the comments under Kourtney Kardashian’s publication, Internet users did not fail to point out this resemblance, while others abruptly deplored the initiative: “Poor child”, “ridiculous”, “he did not don’t look happy,” he is told. “It’s so stupid. How could you do this to your son?”, “Changing your style for a man is one thing, but having your children change your style too is weak and ridiculous”, can we also read.

In return, some celebrities have supported the reality TV star, such as singer Avril Lavigne or actress Gwyneth Paltrow, by commenting positively on these photos which have accumulated more than a million “likes” on the social network. Scott Disick, the ex of Kourtney Kardashian and father of Reign, has not yet reacted to this turmoil.