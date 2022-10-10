Kourtney Kardashian: she confides in her weight gain during her PMA

From an early age, the lives of the Kardashian sisters have been closely scrutinized, whether on social networks or in successive reality TV shows that depict their daily lives. Thus, viewers were able to follow the romance born between Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and her longtime friend, drummer Travis Baker, from the start.

Now married (no less than three times, in Las Vegas, California and Portofino, Italy), the couple wants to have a child. Already a mother three times, Kourtney Kardashian has decided to embark on in vitro fertilization (IVF). An approach that had effects on her body: under the effect of hormonal treatments, Kourtney gained weight (she would have gained 9 kilos). The reality TV star seems happy with this development, although she concedes that it took her a little time to get used to this new silhouette.

“Obviously, my body has changed,” she concedes in front of the show’s camera The Kardashians, available on Disney+. “But it’s because of all the hormones that the doctors put on me. I’ve been doing treatments for eight months and it really impacted me morally and physically. I needed time to feel good and accept changes”.

By speaking on this subject, Kourtney Kardashian thus delivers a beautiful message of self-acceptance to all women who begin the sometimes long and difficult steps of medically assisted procreation (PMA), and bear the brunt of the impact of treatments. hormonal.

“I really like my plumper body”

During this delicate period, the entourage is essential. Kourtney Kardashian knows it and also took advantage of this moment to thank Travis Baker for his support.

“Having a partner who is so supportive and compliments me no matter what I look like has helped me embrace the changes to the point that today I love them. […] My buttocks are beautiful. I really like my plumper body. Before, I always said that if I was super thin, it’s because I wasn’t happy,” added the 43-year-old influencer.

Because yes, happiness is not measured by the number of kilos on the scale. A welcome reminder for women – pregnant or not – who are still subject to completely unrealistic beauty dictates that can impact their mental health. A welcome message as the Kardashian sisters have often been singled out for their tendency to convey messages pressuring women about their appearance.