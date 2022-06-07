Kourtney Kardashian shows off a sexy blazer outfit: ‘Mrs. Barker’

Wifey for life! Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying her new life as a married woman, showing off her ladylike style in a series of photos shared via Instagram on Saturday, June 4.

“Hi yes it’s Mrs Barker, how can I help you?” the Poosh founder, 43, captioned the social media post, which appears to have been taken from inside her Calabasas home. In the first image, Kardashian is seen holding a cellphone to her ear while dressed in a skin-tight blazer and mini skirt. The reality star completed the look with a lace bra, black heeled sandals and a heart-shaped clutch. As for her glam, Kardashian rocked a sleek bun.

In the next shot, the Kardashian Confidential the author ditched the outer piece to show the sheer bra. She then put the jacket back on to pose in the latest photos of her bathroom and closet. The post, of course, caught the attention of the lifestyle guru’s husband, Travis Barkerwho wrote “I have some ideas” in the comments section.

Kardashian’s sultry slideshow comes after the keeping up with the Kardashians alum returned from Italy after marrying Barker in Portofino. After getting engaged in October 2021 and officially saying “yes” in a courthouse ceremony on May 15, the lovebirds tied the knot on Sunday, May 22.

For her big day, Kardashian wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana mini dress that featured a corset construction and was made of satin and lace. According vogue, the look is inspired by vintage lingerie. The minidress was paired with sheer gloves, lace pumps and a veil that featured a large image of the Virgin Mary embroidered in the center – a nod to one of Barker’s skull tattoos.

Since he’s been with Barker, Kardashian’s style has evolved. The California native traded her chic fashion for an edgy aesthetic, stepping out with the Blink-182 drummer in everything from leather jackets, platform boots to graphic tees and more. The style transformation only proves the strength of their bond, which the couple highlighted at the 2022 Met Gala.

For Kardashian’s debut on fashion’s biggest night, the reality star donned a Thom Browne ensemble, which she described as “essentially a deconstructed version of her outfit,” referencing the kilt and the Thom Browne suit jacket from Barker. Kardashian’s look included a long skirt and a cropped white shirt.