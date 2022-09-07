Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Dramatic Hair Transformation and Does Her Own Makeup After Launching New Business

KOURTNEY Kardashian shocked fans with a dramatic hair transformation after launching her latest business venture.

The reality TV star left fans spellbound, only revealing the company’s name online.

Kourtney, 43, took to Instagram to show off a dramatic hair transformation after launching her latest business venture.

The Kardashians star sat in front of a vanity doing her makeup with her back to the camera.

In the photo, the Poosh founder’s typically short black hair hung well past her hips in loose ringlets.

She wore a flowing dress with feather detailing at the bottom.

The makeover comes after Kourtney announced she was launching a new brand.

She shared the news on social media, posting a photo of herself sitting in a pink chair while texting with the word “lemma” written on a wall behind her.

Kourtney kept the details of the project a secret, teasing fans along the way.

She took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to do a Q&A, asking her fans what they thought the brand might be.

DETAILS REVEALED

While the mother-of-three has declined to share much so far, The US Sun has exclusively obtained documents giving full details of her new venture.

Lemme will include the production of “bags, handbags, tote bags, wallets, clutches and garments”.

Other categories included in the mark are listed as “games, toys and sporting goods”.

The US Sun can also reveal that Kourtney has turned to her family friend Simon, 38, who is the owner of New York’s successful PR firm Command Entertainment Group.

Kourtney teamed up with her friend Simon Huck’s New York company to help promote Lemme’s launch — and he even left a cheeky comment in his post.

SOFT LAUNCH

Earlier today, the Kardashian star sent fans shivers when she dropped her mystery brand on Instagram.

The brand’s Instagram has a link in the bio – although the website only has a button for fans to subscribe to receive a notification about the launch.

Although he gives very little about what to expect, Lemme has already amassed over 10,900 subscribers.

Kourtney captioned her post: “You gonna want to sit down for this…notifications on please. »

None of Kourtney’s sisters have commented on the new brand yet.

Fans are buzzing a lot, though.

NO PANTS PARTY

Kourtney announced her new brand with a sexy Instagram post.

In the photo, she wore a giant jersey t-shirt with the brand’s logo on it and accessorized with sexy stiletto boots.

However, the pants were not an accessory for her outfit.

Kourtney captioned her pic, “You gonna wanna sit for this…notifications on please. »

Kardashian insider and close family friend Simon Huck was one of the first to comment, writing, “I’ve been waiting for this. »

