Kourtney Kardashian shows off her 7-year-old son Reign’s new mohawk

Kourtney Kardashian’s 7-year-old son may be getting some styling advice from his new punk rock stepdad.

Kardashian shared photos of her son Reign sporting a new mohawk — 2000s-style Travis Barker — to Instagram on Sunday.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star posted a series of black and white photos of the youngster with the hair on the sides of his head buzzed and the hair in the center gelled in gravity-defying spikes.

Reign rocks his new mohawk as he sits shirtless on a stool in his bathroom with chunks of his freshly shaved hair on his pants and shoulders.

A mohawk was a signature hairstyle of Barker, 46, for a period in the 2000s as he rose to fame alongside his Blink-182 bandmates.

Kardashian, 42, captioned the photos with emojis of a razor and the rock-and-roll hand sign.

Other rockers showed their support on the Instagram post.

Skye Hoppus, the wife of Barker’s Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus, commented on the photos with three rock-and-roll hand emojis and pop-punk star Avril Lavigne commented with multiple hearts.

Little Disick’s stepfather, Travis Barker, was once known for rocking a mohawk. Instagram/kourtneykardash

Kourtney Kardashian is backing her son’s latest hairstyle. Maciel / BACKGRID

The newlywed couple now share a blended family with their children from past relationships. HULU/Stewart Cook

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot for the third time in front of family and friends in Italy in late May, a week after their legal wedding in Santa Barbara, Calif. They had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas a month earlier without a marriage license.

Reign is one of three children Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.