Kourtney Kardashian shows off her bare belly in a sheer white crop top after the star hints she’s pregnant

KOURTNEY Kardashian showed off her bare midriff in a sheer white crop top after the star hinted she was pregnant.

Recently, fans speculated that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum strategically positioned her body to hide the baby bump in a new photo.

Kourtney, 43, shared the photo of herself with husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, on her Instagram Stories on Friday.

The photo shows the newlyweds standing outside the downtown Los Angeles location of Vietnamese plant-based restaurant Au Lac.

Travis, 46, pulls a face in a studded black vest and faded black hoodie as Kourtney smiles at something or someone behind the photographer.

The Poosh founder is pictured wearing a sheer crop top exposing her midriff with her bare bra visible underneath.

The photo seems pretty low-key of the PDA-obsessed couple, that is, until some eagle-eyed Kardashian fans notice the snap is a new post from earlier this month.

With wild pregnancy theories already rife, the reposted photo is only fueling the rumor mill as fans suggest Kourtney is trying to keep her growing baby bump a secret.

Fans have previously speculated that the Hulu star was trying to hide her baby bump in a new photo.

Kourtney posted two photos of herself in a shiny black leather dress with a big slit on Instagram.

She completed the look with tall black heels, feathery sleeves and dangling earrings.

The first snap showed her leaning with one leg on the couch behind her in her trailer while the other was planted on the ground.

The LA native looked away as her dress fell over her legs.

She held her long sleeves in front of her belly, covering it.

In the second photo, the 43-year-old was sitting on the sofa and staring at the floor.

Kourtney crossed her leg over her body and stomach and positioned herself so she could hide a bump if there was one.

The former E! The star captioned the post: “Playing dress up in my trailer. »

SPINNING THE RUMOR MILL

The series of photos led many fans to believe that she was pregnant with her fourth child.

Fans on Reddit reposted the images and started a discussion on the thread.

One person wrote: “I think she is pregnant.

“So it’s just speculation and I could be 100 per cent wrong, but I feel like she’s been on the move lately. I think she posts old pics of her, but this is new to us, she’s hiding her belly herself. »

“Don’t turn me on,” another fan replied.

One of them intervened: “Look at the way she is sitting. Trying to hide a bump? »

ADDING FUEL

Earlier this week, Kourtney posted a photo that sent the internet into a frenzy.

The Kardashians star posted a glamorous model photo of herself dressed in all-black leather on her Story.

She wore heavy dark smoky eye makeup and showed off her curves in a bra.

The reality star posed holding a neon ‘V’ in her hands as she strode through the light fixture with one leg.

However, after fans saw the photo circulating online, they came up with a different theory for Kourtney’s pose.

“She’s definitely pregnant, isn’t she?” asked a fan.

Others joked, “I’m setting my reminder for nine months! »

TIPS TO FALL

Kourtney previously shared a throwback photo of her sister Khloe touching her baby bump.

She gushed, “Omg,” before tagging Khloe, 38, on the slide.

The photo was taken when Khloe and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan donned matching velor tracksuits after the Good American founder’s wedding to Lamar Odom in 2009.

More recently though, Kourtney posted a photo of herself in an oversized jacket which fueled even more speculation.

She shared a photo of herself in her latest outfit – a huge brown and black patterned oversized jacket to cover her midriff.

Later, the TV personality posted another video in the oversized outfit.

In the boomerang, she posed by crossing her arms over her stomach and holding the bag in front of her stomach.

The star has cleverly concealed any signs that she might be showing a bump.

