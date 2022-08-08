Kourtney Kardashian shows off her body in skintight swimsuit during day on the lake with Travis Barker amid pregnancy rumors

KOURTNEY Kardashian showed off her body in a skin-tight swimsuit during a day at the lake with hubby Travis Barker.

The photos come after fans speculated she was pregnant with her fourth child.

Kourtney posted photos of herself in a bathing suit on a boat on the lake.

The mother-of-three smiled at the camera in the first photo as she leaned over, standing at the edge of the boat.

She wore a tight black bathing suit, life jacket and elbow-length gloves.

In the second photo, the Poosh founder left little to the imagination as she got down on her knees and posed.

Her followers got a better look at her swimsuit, which featured a zipper that stopped at her navel.

The one-piece suit had a bikini-cut bottom and was part of her sister, Kim’s SKIMS collection.

She captioned the post: “I love the lake life. »

Then on her Instagram stories, Kourtney shared a boomerang of her in the water, on a boogie board.

In this video, the 43-year-old wore a pink long-sleeved swimsuit.

Travis also posted a photo of Kourtney standing by the lake on his Stories.

She wore an oversized t-shirt and bucket hat as she stared out at the water.

The sun was shining on the lake and he captioned the post: “My beautiful wife @kourtneykardash. »

The Blink-182 drummer further documented their journey by filming them walking across a rickety bridge that was high off the ground.

BREAD IN THE OVEN?

These photos come amid many rumors that Kourtney is pregnant with Travis’ baby.

Fans first thought the Hulu star was expecting when they thought they spotted a baby bump earlier this year as she and Travis walked the Oscars red carpet.

From there, the rumors flew.

Kardashian fans were convinced they saw a bump again a few weeks later when she attended the Grammys.

In recent months, the reality TV star has been seen wearing baggy clothes in an attempt to cover her belly.

Kourtney gave another clue about her family’s new reality show.

She revealed that she and Travis were trying for a baby and the struggles they were going through trying to conceive.

One clue that fans thought they had sealed the deal was when the Kardashian star opened up about her “cravings” on social media.

She posted about eating a vegan burger and fries and then showed off a very popular pregnancy snack choice: pickles.

AVOCADO THEORY

Earlier this year, fans claimed Kourtney hinted that she might be 16 weeks pregnant.

A TikTok user noticed that she kept sharing pictures of an avocado sequin handbag she had received.

The E! The star filmed the handbag in front of her fireplace and also held the accessory while showing off her nude manicure, in a photo taken by nail artist Lisa Kon.

The fan – who has handle JordynWoodKnow – pointed out that a baby is the size of an avocado at 16 weeks.

Kourtney added fuel to the speculation while sharing a birthday tribute to her friend hours after the rumors arose.

The reality star shared a photo of herself using two breast pumps, holding the devices to her chest while wearing a black swimsuit.

She also posed in a SKIMS bodysuit with both hands on her stomach – as if hinting she might be pregnant.

Kourtney shares her children Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven, with ex Scott Disick.

Travis has two children Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

