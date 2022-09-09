Kourtney Kardashian shows off her bra and bare midriff in pajamas for candid new video as fans think she’s pregnant

KOURTNEY Kardashian has given fans a glimpse of her bare midriff in a new video amid rampant rumors that she’s pregnant with her fourth child.

Fans were looking for clues that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum might have a little one on the way.

Kourtney, recently posted a video on her Instagram stories fueling speculation.

The reality TV star randomly decides to do a handstand against a wall.

While wearing striped silk pajamas, Kourt pulls off the headstand, as her shirt slides up, exposing her bra underneath.

Fans couldn’t help but notice her bare midriff looking for a clue that she might be pregnant.

‘GREATEST DADDY’

Her headstand video comes as the reality TV star’s husband appears to have dropped a major hint on his social media about a potential pregnancy.

The Blink-182 rocker took to his Instagram Stories to proudly show off a mug with a tell-all message.

The brown mug read “Greatest Dad Ever.”

Travis, 46, added a small man emoji to the photo, placing the person on the edge of the glass.

Most read in Entertainment

The musician is the father of teenagers Landon and Alabama Barker, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney, meanwhile, has three children of her own.

She shares son Mason, daughter Penelope and youngest child Reign with ex Scott Disick.

While she and Travis had been trying for a baby of their own for some time, they faced several setbacks on their journey.

Much of the process was documented in the first season of The Kardashians.

Despite documenting their struggles, fans have become convinced that Kourtney and her man are secretly waiting.

CREEPING RUMORS

Kourtney recently tried to squash pregnancy rumors in a recent mirror selfie shared on her Instagram feed.

Amid a series of photos from her trip to London with husband Travis Barker, 46, the reality TV star flashed her bare midriff in the blink of an eye.

He looked flat and toned despite speculation that she might be pregnant.

In another photo, the Hulu star indulged in fries and rolls, breaking her diet while on vacation.

The romantic getaway came amid rampant rumors that Kourtney and Travis might be having a baby on the way.

ALL FOR THE SHOW?

Fans were convinced the Poosh founder was hiding something in a promotional photo from the second season of The Kardashians.

In the glitzy photo, Kendall Jenner, Khloé, Momager Kris, Kim and Kylie Jenner all posed in black on a bare angled couch while Kourtney stood furthest back.

Not only that, but she seemed to strategically hide her midriff behind Kylie while filming.

She also wears a loose, ruffled dress while her sisters all wear tight, form-fitting dresses.

Fans have spotted plenty of other clues that she’s keeping her pregnancy a secret, aside from the fact that she regularly shares food cravings on Instagram.

The TV star previously shared photos from her romantic vacation in Milan, Italy with her new hubby.

Last month, fans spotted a major hint that the Poosh and Lemme founder is pregnant when she shared a sweet snap with Travis.

Kourtney took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from her Italian getaway.

In one of the snaps, she straddled Travis, wrapping her legs around his waist and kissing him.

She wore a tiny green bathing suit but kept her belly tucked away.

In a second photo, she and Travis posed for a selfie wearing snorkeling masks.

The TV star cut her belly from the photo, showing only her bikini top.

In one photo, Kourtney posed in front of an open window and wore a tight black dress.

Eagle-eyed Kardashian fans claimed to have spotted a baby bump under her skintight dress.

