Kourtney Kardashian shows off her bra in a lace bodysuit and shares a sloppy kiss with Travis Barker at a fashion show

KOURTNEY Kardashian stunned fans in a sexy sheer lace bodysuit, showing off her bra as she kissed Travis Barker at a fashion show.

The couple have been repeatedly slammed for packing the PDA, but they show no signs of stopping.

6

6

The Kardashian star, 43, was seen sitting on the sidelines of the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.

She and Travis, 46, were seated front and center, with Kourtney wearing a sheer black lace bodysuit, leather gloves, a black bra, black boots and a leather trench coat.

Her rocker hubby rocked a similar goth look, sporting a denim vest with no shirt underneath, black jeans and a studded belt.

The couple shared a steamy kiss during the show which got fans talking.

Ahead of the show, the Poosh founder faced backlash over her collaboration with the brand.

Fans have slammed Kourtney for associating herself with a ‘fast fashion’ brand after claiming to be all about sustainability.

The mum-of-three responded to criticism, hitting back at haters.

She appeared indifferent and maintained her belief in Boohoo.

Most read in Entertainment

KOURT’S REMINDER

Kourtney addressed the controversy in an Instagram post.

She shared a photo of herself in a black lace outfit, along with a lengthy caption.

She began: “I’ve been going back and forth to do this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think of when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s bad for our planet. Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and while I knew it would have repercussions because the two just don’t go together, IK thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion in general is not going anywhere. »

Kourtney continued, “I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who might otherwise have no idea of ​​the impacts fast fashion is having on our planet. I thought about how to push Boohoo to make some initial changes and then hold them accountable for a bigger change. would be impactful.

“It definitely makes noise, which I was hoping for. I certainly don’t have all the answers, but for someone who’s done a quick fashion line collaboration in the past, who didn’t get a backlash because I was not drawing attention to trying to make better changes, I pride myself on doing it with intention and purpose. »

She concluded her message: “I invite all experts who have ideas, suggestions (I have already seen some of you and I will absolutely reach out to talk and learn more) to reach out. I wanted to help out and from my experience working so far with the team I work with at Boohoo, they do too. I’ll expand on their changes, how we made this line more sustainable, and what I learned we as consumers can do to help. come!! »

COLLABORATION WITH KOURTS

Kourtney’s 45-piece range with the e-commerce giant includes 41 items made from recycled fibers and two vintage items, including a leather jacket.

The line displays Kourtney’s punk style, which she’s embraced since she started dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 46.

The two are now married, but not everyone is a fan of Kourtney’s new look.

Fans have previously called her outfits ‘ridiculous’, claiming she got ‘lost’.

Kourtney isn’t the only member of her blended family with Travis to have collaborated with a fast-fashion brand.

Travis’ son Landon, 18, has his own collection with BohooMan, while Alabama, 16, is an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing.

That’s not the only exciting new venture Kourtney launched recently.

ALL ABOUT LEMMA

After announcing her brand Lemme, Kourtney shared a photo of herself completely naked to promote the business.

She showed off her curves as she lay in a sea of ​​pink, green and blue vitamins.

Kourtney protected her modesty with the strategically placed vitamins and completed her look with silver lace-up shoes.

In the caption, the mother-of-three officially introduced her vitamin and supplement brand Lemme, which she spent five years building.

“Finally let me share what I’ve done!” Kourtney wrote.

“I dreamed up this idea, I had many, many, many meetings and conversations with different people trying to figure out the best way to build this, the right partners and build the team that felt really good. .

6

6