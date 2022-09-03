Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Real Skin Without Makeup In Unedited Photo While Traveling To London With Husband Travis Barker

KOURTNEY Kardashian showed off her real skin in a never-before-seen photo in London.

The mother-of-three went makeup-free on the trip with husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney posted photos from her vacation on Instagram.

The Poosh founder was in Italy a few days ago and has now traveled to London.

She and Travis appeared to be sightseeing as she posted photos of buildings in her Stories.

Kourtney even saw a poster of her sister, Kim, announcing her collaboration with Beats.

The couple then went to eat and Kourtney showed off her real skin.

She appeared to be sitting in a car wearing a black beanie, leather jacket, sunglasses, and a white crop top.

Kourtney pouted as her glasses clung to her nose.

The Hulu star removed her makeup as she wore a natural lip and her face appeared bare.

BAD MOM?

Kourtney, despite looking like she was having a great time, was torn by fans for leaving her kids at home.

She left her three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign, at home with her ex and her baby daddy, Scott Disick.

Penelope posted a TikTok with her and Scott from her Los Angeles home while Kourtney posted on her Instagram from London.

In the TikTok, Scott helplessly helped Penelope with her maths homework, and Kourtney strolled through the shops at Selfridges in London on her Instagram.

Although everyone seemed to be having a good time, fans were upset that Kourtney dumped her kids with Scott to go have some one-on-one time with Travis.

A fan took to an online forum to post, “Kourtney has been MIA living her life as a middle-aged groupie this month while Scott was with the kids! »

Another said: ” [The kids are] not with her in the UK at the moment. »

A third expressed: “Scott just had a car accident two weeks ago! »

THE REAL SHORT

Kourtney stopped wearing makeup a few weeks ago when she posted photos of herself swimming with her son, Reign.

She took to Instagram to post silly photos of her and the 7-year-old swimming in the pool at her $9million Calabasas mansion.

The couple made faces for the camera as they were neck-deep in water as the sun set over them.

Kourtney was barefaced, sporting a bright yellow thong bikini, while Reign wore a white bathing suit, and the black of the eyes faded down her cheeks.

The mother-of-three gushed about the quality time she spent with her youngest son in the caption: “Happy Sunday! Xo, Kourtney and Reign. »

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot last May, celebrating three wedding ceremonies.

The Blink-182 is the father of two children: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex Shanna Moakler.

