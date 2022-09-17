Kourtney Kardashian shows off slim body in green jumpsuit as fans slam star for Photoshop failure in ‘heavily edited’ photo

FANS have slammed Kourtney Kardashian after flaunting her slim body in a green jumpsuit in a new photo.

Kourtney, 43, announced her Lemme brand energy gummies on Instagram.

The Kardashians star claimed she made “a gummy vitamin just as divine as my matcha latte recipe.”

The Hulu star noted that his Lemme Matcha gummies will “keep you powered up for the long gun.”

The Poosh founder posed in a green jumpsuit as she raised her arm and smoothed her long hair.

Unfortunately, the chatter among Kardashian fans was about how the reality star appeared to have no neck, and her face appeared too round in the image.

One reviewer said: “I’m pretty sure they shot her lying down, and that’s why her face looks weird. »

Another reviewer noted, “This photo is so weird, queen…your neck is gone. »

A third reviewer added: “It doesn’t look good. You look like a flying booger! »

A fourth person wrote, “If they try to hit the Gen Z market, they completely miss it. »

A commentator chimed in: “Fire your stylist immediately. Too plastic. The hair belongs to a doll.

Recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum ditched her clothes to promote her brand Lemme.

The former KUWTK star dove into a sea of ​​pastel pink, green and blue vitamins.

The former E! star had her private parts covered in strategically placed vitamins.

In the caption, Kourtney introduced her brand of vitamins and supplements, which she spent five years creating, to her followers.

She wrote, “Finally let me share what I did!

“I dreamed up this idea, I had many, many, many meetings and conversations with different people trying to figure out the best way to build this, the right partners and to build the team that felt really good. . »

The reality star continued, “When everything was finally going well, everything was going easy.

“A lot of hours, zooms, dreams, but all with a quick decision and real pleasure!

“Finally, five years later, my passion/work baby is finally launching into the world. »

Kourtney concluded, “Introducing Lemme – my new line of vitamins and supplements that I have created to become a divine and feel-good part of your everyday life. »

The TV personality was also planning to launch a new skincare line – which would put her in competition with Kim Kardashian’s SKKN and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics.

THEIR CHILDREN

She shares Penelope, nine, Mason, 12, and Reign, seven, with ex Scott Disick, 39.

Kourtney is also stepmother to her husband Travis Barker, 46, and ex Shanna Moakler’s two children: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

