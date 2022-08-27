Kourtney Kardashian slammed after her daughter shared her makeup routine

Penelope Disick shared her makeup routine on TikTok on Friday night, and while some followers found it adorable, many others criticized her mother, Kourtney Kardashian, for allowing her 10-year-old daughter to explore cosmetics. at such a young age.

In the now-deleted clip, Penelope – who Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick – first puts on a pink headband to make sure she doesn’t get any product on her hair.

According to E! News, she then added a serum to her skin to prep it before applying concealer under her eyes, under her cheekbones and on her forehead, blending the product with a beauty blender.

Finally, she completed the look with eye shadow, mascara and lip gloss in the clip which she captioned, “Good morning 😊😊.”

The 10-year-old applied concealer, eyeshadow and lip gloss in the since-deleted clip. @pandcourt/Tiktok

While many fans noted Penelope’s potential future in the beauty space — much like her aunts, Kim and Kylie — others took issue with the pre-teen being allowed to wear makeup, deeming it inappropriate.

“I have a 10 year old child. Simply not. They only have a few years of pure innocence left before they start learning how to be an adult,” one reviewer wrote on Reddit, via The Sun, with another adding, “I can’t believe she’s 10 years and people support that. .”

The reality TV star’s critics deemed it inappropriate for Penelope to wear makeup. kourtneykardash/Instagram

A more understanding follower took issue with sharing the clip with the public, writing: “There’s nothing wrong with a little kid experimenting with make-up and all, but the fact that it’s being released all over the world gives me the irk… Guess I’m “old school”.

There were also fans who saw no harm in the social media post, with a tweet, “Of all the things to worry about, a little girl loves makeup 💄? Worry about yourself.

A Kardashian rep has yet to respond to our request for comment.