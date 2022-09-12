Kourtney Kardashian slammed as ‘controlling’ for imposing ‘extreme’ ban on 12-year-old son Mason

KOURTNEY Kardashian has come under fire for imposing an extreme ban on fast food – including chips and fries – on her 12-year-old son Mason.

The recently married mum-of-three is launching her new vitamin brand, Lemme, and has opened up about the strict health rules she has her children follow in the Kardashian-Barker household.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kourtney, 43, answered questions about her planned new venture.

Along with expanding on the ideas that fueled her drive to start a vitamin business, Kourtney also divulged the inspiration behind her daily health lifestyle.

She told the Wall Street Journal that her fitness journey began when she had children Mason, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, 39.

Kourtney shared that she has a strict junk food and diet policy for her children at home.

When asked if she felt her children were being deprived of salty and sweet treats, she replied, “Today I had a one-on-one with Mason and he said, ‘Mom, I need McDonald’s fries today, please.

“’I haven’t had it for a year.’

“Today is not the day, sorry. »

She also shared her rules for Mason’s snacks around the house.

Kourtney said: [Mason’s] very clever. He’ll say, ‘Someone was bad because they let me have Cheetos.’ »

SO EXTREME

Even with the news of Kourtney’s company launch, fans were excited about Mason’s strict diet rules.

Fans have taken to online forums to discuss Kourtney’s parenting choices.

One reviewer posted: “Poor kid just wants SOME sense of NORMAL. »

Another agreed and posted, “Right? It’s so sad. The kid just wants fucking fries. »

A third fan slammed, “Good job Kourtney for forever messing up her kids relationship with food. »

Yet a fourth said: “I can’t believe she thinks that kind of parenting skill is something to brag about. »

A fifth shared: “Honestly she is not helping her children by doing this. Once Mason is old enough to drive himself, she won’t be able to stop him.

“Better teach him that it’s good to have him once in a while.” »

Still, a sixth fan concluded, “It’s amazing to teach your kids to eat healthy and enjoy healthy foods, but being too extreme or restrictive will only create problems. »

LET ME KNOW!

Previously, The US Sun reported on Kourtney’s secret business plans for Lemme to team up with her longtime friend Simon Huck, 38.

According to documents obtained exclusively by The US Sun, Kourtney filed a trademark for Lemme on Feb. 19, 2022.

In addition to vitamins and pharmaceuticals, Lemme will include the production of “bags, handbags, tote bags, wallets, clutches and clothing”.

Other categories included in the mark are listed as “games, toys and sporting goods”.

The US Sun can also reveal that Kourtney has turned to her family friend Simon, the owner of New York’s successful PR firm Command Entertainment Group.

Kourtney teamed up with Simon’s New York company to help promote Lemme’s launch — and he even left a cheeky comment in his post.

VITAMIN K

However, Kourtney could potentially have plans to quickly expand her vitamin business.

The US Sun also revealed Kourtney filed a second trademark for a company called Unplug on the same day she filed for Lemme.

The Unplug brand is – similar to Lemme – intended to cover the categories of “vitamins, supplements, vitamin-enriched foods and beverages, and vitamin cases”.

The secret mark also includes: “Adhesives; chemicals and chemical compositions; drugs and pharmaceutical preparations; dental, medical and surgical appliances; food and food ingredients; cosmetics and toiletries, and detergents and soaps. »

Kourtney doesn’t stop there, however.

The Unplug trademark also covers: “Dietetic substances adapted for medical use; baby food; plasters; materials for dressings; materials for filling teeth; dental wax; disinfectants; preparations for destroying vermin, fungicides and herbicides’.

Although Lemme and Unplug were filed on the same day, it is not yet clear whether the two branding companies are related or not.

Kourtney has yet to announce anything about her plans for Unplugged – but she could save the news as a counter move to her sister Kim Kardashian who announced her new venture SKKY Partners the same week.

‘SO UNHEALTHY’

Kourtney’s parenting decisions aren’t the first time fans have worried about how the star promotes her dieting lifestyle on social media.

Earlier in August, Kourtney came under fire for promoting bad habits and eating disorders for an article posted on her Poosh website – the star’s first wellness venture.

The article discussed eating while bored: a major cause of obesity in the United States.

Although some fans felt Kourtney approached the subject casually, as she shared a photo of a bowl full of food and captioned it, “Am I hungry or do I bother me? »

Fans have taken to online forums to voice their mixed opinions.

One complained, “This article drove me irrationally mad. I have many friends who fight against [eating disorders] and that mentality is really toxic.

“Poosh really gives unhealthy weight loss magazines in the early 2000s.”

Another added: “It just indicates that some people eat when they’re bored, which is different from eating when they’re hungry… Okay?

“Do some people really not know that? What is the point of this article?

“Like all the other articles on Poosh – complete trash. »

Although other fans came to the Kardashian star’s defense and supported the article.

“It’s not toxic at all lol. That’s a valid question,” one person commented.

“Overeating is a major problem for many people.

“It’s kind of boring when people get triggered by something and do things about themselves when it’s actually a really valid and applicable discussion for a lot of other people. »

Another person added, “The United States has a huge problem with obesity and boredom with eating plays a big part in that. It’s a valid question. »

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call or text the National Eating Disorders Association at 800-931-2237, or chat with volunteers online.

