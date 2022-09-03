Kourtney Kardashian slammed for ‘dumping kids with baby daddy Scott Disick’ to go to London with husband Travis Barker

KOURTNEY Kardashian left her three children with baby daddy Scott Disick and flew to London with her new husband Travis Barker.

The Kardashian is now under fire from fans for spending time in the UK during her romantic getaway and leaving Mason, 12, Penelope 10 and Reign, seven, with Scott, 39, just two weeks after her car accident.

Penelope posted a TikTok with her and Scott from her Los Angeles home – and Kourtney posted on her Instagram from London.

In the TikTok, Scott helplessly helped Penelope with her maths homework, and Kourtney strolled through the shops at Selfridges in London on her Instagram.

Although everyone seemed to be having a good time, fans were upset that Kourtney dumped her kids with Scott to go spend some one-on-one time with her new hubby Travis.

A fan took to an online forum to post, “Kourtney has been MIA living her life as a middle-aged groupie this month while Scott was with the kids! »

Another said: ” [The kids are] not with her in the UK at the moment. »

A third expressed: “Scott just had a car accident two weeks ago! »

NIGHTMARE CRASH

Scott reportedly suffered a head injury after flipping his $250,000 Lamborghini in Los Angeles in August.

He reportedly smashed his car with a stone mailbox.

Scott suffered a minor cut to his head but refused medical attention from paramedics, TMZ reported.

In an image obtained by the outlet, Scott’s car was seen flipped on its side with a shattered windshield and a smashed mailbox sitting next to the car.

The Kardashians star was reportedly alone at the time.

Police determined that Scott “did not appear to be impaired” and that speed “appears to have been a factor” in the accident.

The father-of-three was not cited for any crime and his car was towed off the scene.

THIN SKIN

Although Kourtney seems to be having a good time with Travis in London after her new tattoo, she has sparked a lot of drama at home.

Kourtney threw a big punch at her sisters Kylie, 25, and Kim, 41, by posting a promotion on her Instagram announcing her new Poosh skincare line in collaboration with Alkaglam.

The ad said, “Treat your skin for $0.26 a day.

Kourtney’s latest skincare launch comes as a bit of a shock, as her sister Kylie has her own Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Baby line.

Kim also uploaded her own new luxury skincare collection, SKKN by Kim, just two months ago.

Although Kim hasn’t received all the positive feedback on the line, many fans have accused the company of being a “total flop.”

The full collection of nine products now sells for $575 – down from the originally advertised retail value of $673 after Kim suffered backlash for the pricey line.

As Kourtney announces her new line for an affordable $0.26 a day, fans wonder if this is a jab at Kylie and Kim in another round of hints Kourtney is distancing herself from. the Kardashian family.

BIRTHDAY DISS

The rumblings of sibling rivalry began when Kylie celebrated her 25th birthday with Kim.

The Kardashians star posted a TikTok of her birthday party on a giant yacht.

The festivities included a special fireworks display, personalized gift openings and lots of booze.

Kim took part in the drinking circle and had a shot with the birthday girl before she ended up spitting her drink into her glass.

Viewers noticed Kourtney was not among the guests and wondered why she – along with her sister Khloe, 38 – ditched her sister’s birthday party.

COLD EFFECT

Later, Kourtney didn’t notice Kylie’s tribute to her at a cosmetics launch party.

The famous family previously gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Kylie’s new Lip Kit products.

Kourtney shared a photo of the event’s cocktail menu which included a drink named Kourtney What The F**k Are You On.

Dedicated to Kourtney, the curious concoction consisted of Kendall Jenner’s brand 818 Tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, hibiscus tea, agave, soda and smoke bubbles.

However, Kourtney confessed that she initially didn’t notice the drink made in her honor, even though it was the only cocktail on the menu to be named after a Kardashian.

“Oh my god, how did I miss that the other night?! Kourtney posted.

