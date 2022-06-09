Kourtney Kardashian slams Hulu’s editing of ‘Kardashians’: ‘It’s time for our show to catch up’ – Reuters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kourtney Kardashian was unimpressed with Hulu’s editing of the “Kardashians.”

The Poosh founder has torn reality show producers over how they chose to portray her engagement party with Travis Barker.

“We watched the montages and we’re so bored,” Kourtney told her friend Steph Shepherd while spending time together. “The editors or whoever is saying, ‘Let’s take Kourtney, she’s the one who was chosen to be the drama. » »

Kourtney was particularly unhappy with the inclusion of drama with the father of her children, Scott Disick, during an episode that was supposed to show her engagement to the Blink 182 drummer.

The Kardashian sisters are executive producers of the show and can watch the episodes as they are edited in real time.

“I’m in one of the best places I’ve been in my life, and it’s time for our show to catch up,” Kourtney said during a confessional after watching previous episodes.

“That night, I wasn’t like, ‘God, everyone is so fucked up talking about this’, because it wasn’t part of the night. It was like two seconds of the night,” Kourtney further explained.

“I didn’t even remember it until I saw the cut of the episode. I wish they would take that down, put it in the next episode, and give us our respects. Let us have our moment. »

Kourtney noted that her “fairytale romance” with Barker is her “reality.”

“It allows for that old narrative and buying into something that just doesn’t really exist. This should be an uplifting episode about me coming out of toxic relationships and really having this fairy tale love story that is my reality. »

Barker proposed to Kourtney in October after they dated for less than a year. The two each have their own children from previous relationships.

The musician has two children – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kourtney has three children – sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9 – with ex Disick.

The Barker and Kourtney recently wed in a wedding ceremony in Italy after getting legally married at the Santa Barbara Courthouse.