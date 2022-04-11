Kourtney Kardashian slams Scott Disick as ‘despicable’ after messaging Younes about Travis PDA – Reuters

The first episode of “The Kardashians” features Kourtney Kardashian discovering Scott Disick talking about her to her ex, Younes Bendjima, and we see her reaction to the drama for the first time!

Kourtney Kardashian is livid with her ex, Scott Disickafter discovering that he was talking about her in direct messages to his ex, Younes Bendjimaon the first episode of The Kardashians. The drama unfolded in late August 2021, with Younes leaking the DMs of dissident Scott Kourtney for packing the PDA with Travis Barker in Italy. However, Kourtney has never publicly addressed the situation — until now.

“When I was in Italy with Travis on our summer vacation, I woke up to a text from Scott saying, ‘I’m so sorry, I DMed your ex-boyfriend, who I can’t stand not’,” Kourtney explains. “He sent me a screenshot and said, ‘He posted it on his story. For so many years Scott always got away with bad behavior and was always invited [to family events]but I don’t think it will continue.

Kourtney opens up about the situation over lunch with Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. “He was asking if he could apologize [to Travis], and I wrote to her, “This is despicable,” Kourtney said. “Every time we do something, have a barbecue for seven people, do we have to call him? Me kissing the love of my life is not a bad thing. I don’t want it to be taken negatively. I will continue to live my life and pretend that no one is watching.

Earlier in the episode, Kim hosted a barbecue at her house and didn’t invite Scott. Kim and Khloe felt bad, but Kourtney isn’t bothered. “Scott and I were separated for seven years and I gave him 10 years before that,” she fumes. “So why is everyone making so much of it? Let’s not hate a girl who finally knows what she deserves!

Khloe goes to Scott’s to get his opinion on the situation. “I think for the first time in my life, [my feelings about Kourtney] are finally starting to change,” admits Scott. “Now that Kourt has her life with Travis, as difficult as it is, it gives me a place to finally be able to move on. »

However, Scott also admits he felt “left out” when he heard about the barbecue he was not invited to. “It’s super hurtful, especially when I have no other family to go to,” he explains. He also says he would “rather be with” Kourtney and Travis than not be with the family at all. “I’ve always had his friends and our family in my ear saying, ‘Don’t worry honey, you’ll figure it out eventually and you’ll get back together one day,'” Scott reveals. “So my foot was still halfway in the gate. Ultimately, I understand what the bigger picture is and what’s best for Kourtney. She’s happy and she’s into a real thing and I believe it’s real. I hurt her so much for so many years that I feel super guilty and I always felt like if she ever needed me for any reason I would be there to make it up to you because I messed up for so long. ” In a confessional, Scott adds that losing Kourtney was difficult for him. “It was a huge adjustment to lose Kourtney romantically, but now it’s a huge adjustment to lose her as a best friend,” he says. “We’re really just more co-parents. It’s probably one of the hardest things in my life. Kourtney has every right to despise me for the way I treated her because it was terrible. It wouldn’t last a day now, but it did for years.

the Kardashians airs April 14 on Hulu.