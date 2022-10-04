Kourtney Kardashian sleeps with her 10-year-old daughter

An unbreakable bond. Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she still shares a bed with her 10-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick.

“She’s slept with me every day since she was born and pretty much always,” the Poosh founder, 43, explained during an appearance on the Tuesday, Oct. 4 episode of the “Not Skinny” podcast. But Not Fat”. “Unless she has a friend to sleep over or lets me sleep over at Travis [Barker]‘s or Auntie KoKo’s or Auntie Kiki’s,” she said, referring to the younger sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashianrespectively.

“But other than that, we’re so close,” Kourtney – who shares Penelope and sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – gushed, adding that his daughter was his “mini-me”. The Kardashians star continued, “I can’t even explain it. She’s my daughter I don’t care about.

Kourtney also revealed that despite getting married to the Blink-182 drummer, 46, earlier this year, the newlyweds aren’t technically living together. “We want our kids to feel really comfortable as well and they’ve both lived in their house all their lives for the most part, and they each have their own bedroom and we’re a block away,” he said. she said, adding that “there will be” a main house for their blended family to live in soon.

Barker shares his son Land on18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The musician also has a close relationship with his stepdaughter Atiana de La Hoya23, whom Moakler shares with his ex oscar de la hoya.

In the meantime, Kourtney and the Meet the Barkers alum have “routines in our house” that work for them. “When the kids are at their dad’s, I stay at his dad’s and there are still nights we stay at each other’s,” she explained. “I get up at 6 a.m. and carpool every morning, then I go straight to his house and drink matcha. He prepared it for me.

The California native continued, “We have, like, one thing and he comes every night no matter what. He comes here and kisses me whether it’s midnight and he’s coming back from the studio or whatever.

Kourtney and the rocker, who first went public with their relationship in January 2021, have always had a close relationship with each other’s children. “They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot,” a source exclusively shared. We Weekly at the time. “Their children’s friendship led to Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

The duo got engaged in October 2021 and exchanged vows twice before officially wed in a lavish Italian ceremony in May.

Although the first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians chronicled their IVF journey, Kourtney revealed last month that she and Barker had decided to take a break from the grueling process. “We started an IVF journey, but I quit. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our marriage and get married,” said the keeping up with the Kardashians alum said WSJ. Magazine in September.

She confirmed on the ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast that they were “done with IVF”, but still hopes they could have a baby together. “I got to a place where I just felt, like, exactly how timing was everything with me and Travis. I feel – really – like it was meant to be, it will happen,” Kourtney said Tuesday. “[We’re have] prayers and hope God bless us with the baby.