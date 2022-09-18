Kourtney Kardashian snubbed by sisters amid feud as fans praise star for posting unfiltered body photos ‘unlike Kim’

KOURTNEY Kardashian has been snubbed by her sisters and praised by fans after posting her unfiltered body photos.

Kourtney, 43, shared behind-the-scenes snaps from her campaign shoot on Instagram.

The shoot was for her new wellness brand, Lemme.

With her brown hair slicked back, the Kardashian star donned a skimpy outfit that exposed her entire figure.

The Hulu star also had puffy pink pads for her elbows.

In the comments section, fans praised the reality TV star as she flaunted her ‘real body’ in the snaps while poking fun at her famous sisters.

A fan said: “She has done some work, but she is still the same person. Kim, Khloe and Kylie are often unrecognizable and set unrealistic expectations for their young audiences. »

Another fan added: “Finally a normal fking’s body. No suction. No weird contortion in a weird thing angles.

“Yes, it’s a shadow at Kim and Khloe. I like ! »

A third fan wrote, “Kim must be baffled that Kourtney is happy with how she looks.

“I remember when Kourt had a pregnancy stretch mark and Kim almost cried. »

A fourth person chimed in: “LOVEEEEE! No Kourt cap. Also be sure to cc your sisters on this.

“I think one of the main reasons Kim is so jealous of Kourt is that Kourt doesn’t care when Kim cares so much about what people think of her. »

PRAISE OF KHLOE

Khloe Kardashian, 38, also jumped into the comments and raved about her brother’s appearance.

Khloe wrote: “My baby, thuuuuurrr. »

She added, “Good God. You are beautiful. »

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum appeared to be the only sister to like or comment on her post.

THE FAMILY QUELRIE

Rumors have swirled about a family feud between Kourtney and the other members.

Kendall Jenner, 26, skipped Kourtney’s first-ever show during recent New York Fashion Week.

Kourtney missed Kylie Jenner’s lavish 25th birthday party on a giant yacht in August.

The TV personality was also planning to launch a new skincare line – which would put her in direct competition with Kim Kardashian’s SKKN and Kylie’s Kylie Cosmetics.

Kourtney also bragged about always styling and doing her hair on social media.

On her way to her rocker hubby Travis Barker’s concert in Cleveland, the Poosh founder wrote, “I got my hair and makeup done here, the same way I always do in a super minimalist way. »

Kourtney reportedly poked fun at her siblings, who regularly need glam squads — a team of makeup artists and hairstylists — to help with their routine.

