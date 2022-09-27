Kourtney Kardashian snubs Kim during landmark moment after older sister walks away from famous family

KOURTNEY Kardashian has chosen ‘touring life’ with husband Travis Barker over supporting sister Kim in Milan.

The mum-of-three distanced herself from her famous family as Kim enjoyed the glitz and glamor of fashion shows and runways in Italy.

Kourtney, 43, was nowhere to be found as Kim, 41, marked a milestone moment by hosting a stunning fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana.

Kim turned heads in a range of bodycon outfits to mark the occasion during Milan Fashion Week.

Instead, Kourtney took to Instagram to show she loves being on the road with her Blink-182 rocker hubby Travis, 46.

A snap showed her taking a selfie in the bathroom, one leg clad in a boot raised over the sink.

The reality TV star has always looked the rockstar woman in a black mini dress under an oversized denim jacket.

One photo showed her kissing a topless Travis backstage, while another was a snap of the couple cuddling off to the side of the stage watching the crowd.

Kourtney captioned the footage, “I fell in love with the girl at the rock show” – a nod to a classic Blink-182 song.

She also marked her location as Tour Life.

Travis played drums on the Mainstream Sellout tour with his friend Machine Gun Kelly.

In addition to continued fan speculation that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with Travis’ baby, Kourtney also recently showed off her sexy new harness after coming under fire from fans for yet another PDA show with Travis.

The TV personality and her rocker beau have shown affection, never minding where they are or who they are with.

Amid fan backlash, Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories to show off a gift from another famous friend.

She posted a photo of a sexy leather harness she got from singer Avril Lavigne.

Kourtney gushed: “Oh my God, Avril Lavigne. I can’t wait to wear this.

Kourtney’s post came hours after she shared a video of her and her hubby showing her some serious love in public.

She shared a video of Travis giving her a kiss.

Only, it wasn’t the physical version of her, but rather an outdoor poster advertising Kourtney for the new season of the family’s new season of their popular show.

The poster was in a very public place, where anyone could walk by and touch it, or worse.

“I don’t care how dirty it is, she’s my wife,” Travis captioned the video.

The couple hugged as they watched the concert audience