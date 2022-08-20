Kourtney Kardashian snubs sister Kendall Jenner’s milestone moment amid feud with her famous family

KOURTNEY Kardashian has snubbed her sister Kendall Jenner’s defining moment amid her feud with her famous siblings.

Kendall, 26, hosted the launch party for Añejo Reserve, a new product from her 818 Tequila brand.

On August 18, the party took place at Little Beach House Malibu in California.

Guests were treated to shots of Eight Reserve, custom 818 cocktails and a few light bites.

The Kardashians star donned a stunning white outfit as she posed with her mother, Kris Jenner, 66, and her best friend, Hailey Biber, 25.

The group posed in front of the reconstitution of the Eight Reserve bottle.

Also in attendance were Kim Kardashian, 41, and Khloe Kardashian, 38, posed for a group photo with their mom and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 42.

Khloe previously promoted the same event on social media.

Even though she was embargoed not to, Kendall’s older sister shared the flyer – which listed items on a dinner menu – stamped with her tequila brand logo.

Kourtney, 41, appeared to be missing out on her younger brother’s event as she didn’t appear in any of the photos.

The Poosh founder appeared to be in the midst of a sibling rivalry after sharing a photo of herself wearing a pink trench coat and black dress.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum attended hubby Travis Barker’s rock concert in Cleveland.

The former E! The star’s shoulder-length hair was styled sleek and framed her features with muted makeup.

She captioned the photo: “I did my hair and makeup here, the same way I always do in a super minimal way. »

Her comment appeared to be a dig at Kim and Kylie, who regularly post about their team of artists and stylists, who work on their hair and makeup.

SHADOW?

Kourtney also slammed her famous sisters for using their private jets.

The two reality stars have been repeatedly slammed by fans for traveling in their luxury planes.

Kylie faced backlash after completing a 17-minute flight on her jet, while Kim spent around $400,000 in fuel costs and another $100,000 on maintenance on Kim Air.

Amid the backlash, the KUWTK star made it clear she was flying in a commercial plane and shared a photo of her plane on the tarmac.

She posted the snap as she took a commercial flight to Los Angeles from Cleveland.

The TV personality has spoken in the past about being environmentally conscious and was proud to take action to protect the planet.

