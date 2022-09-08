Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian snubs two of her kids in rare outing with sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall

KOURTNEY Kardashian has snubbed two of her children during a rare outing with her sisters.

The reality star, 43, took her seven-year-old son Reign on a roller-skating group trip to Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Kourtney and Reign were joined by Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie at the Moonlight Roller Skating Rink, most likely to film a season two episode of their reality show, The Kardashians.

However, the Poosh founder left two of her children at home for the activity – son Mason, 12, and daughter Penelope, 10.

Earlier this week she was criticized for leaving her three children behind in Los Angeles while enjoying a trip to the UK with husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Travis flew to London last weekend, where Travis performed with Dave Grohl and The Foo Fighters at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert.

The couple – who wed this summer – then enjoyed a relaxing stay at the exclusive $2,100-a-night members’ club Soho Farmhouse in the Oxfordshire countryside.

They had an all-vegan English breakfast and toured the indoor pool, before taking a healthy bike ride in the park.

And on Monday night, Kourtney shared even more snapshots from her overseas trip with Travis.

She posted mirror selfies from their hotel room in London, as well as snaps of their lavish meals and a shopping spree in the capital.

The Poosh founder captioned the post: “Tata London.”

Her critics flooded Reddit with concern for her three children, with one writing, “She is never with her children again. »

Another alarmed user asked, “Who has his kids?! »

ROMANTIC GETAWAY

Kourtney has also been criticized for leaving the children with her baby daddy Scott Disick, 39, just two weeks after her car accident.

Penelope posted a TikTok with her and Scott at her Los Angeles home over the weekend, in which he helplessly tried to help her with her math homework.

Meanwhile, Kourtney went shopping at Selfridges in London, before watching Travis perform.

One reviewer raged on Reddit: “Kourtney has been MIA living her life as a middle-aged groupie this month while Scott was with the kids! »

Another said: ” [The kids are] not with her in the UK at the moment. »

A third expressed: “Scott just had a car accident two weeks ago! »

NIGHTMARE CRASH

Scott reportedly suffered a head injury after flipping his $250,000 Lamborghini in Los Angeles in August.

He reportedly smashed his car with a stone mailbox.

Scott suffered a minor cut to his head but refused medical attention from paramedics, TMZ reported.

In an image obtained by the outlet, Scott’s car was seen flipped on its side with a shattered windshield and a smashed mailbox sitting next to the car.

The Kardashians star was reportedly alone at the time.

Kourtney wore baggy pants and a printed bodysuit for the outing

5

She was criticized over the weekend for going on vacation to the UK with Travis Barker without her children

5

Tags
