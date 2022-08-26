Kourtney Kardashian sparkles and nearly pops out of see-through corset as fans think she’s pregnant with fourth child

KOURTNEY Kardashian nearly stepped out of her see-through corset in new video amid speculation that she is pregnant.

The 43-year-old reality star has faced countless rumors that she may be expecting a baby with Travis Barker.

Amid speculation, Kourtney shared a video of herself posing in white lace lingerie.

The mother-of-three wore her black hair in voluminous waves and framed her features with muted makeup.

The Poosh founder pouted at the camera, before happily crumpling her face.

Kourtney has three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven – with her ex Scott Disick.

Her husband Travis also has two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex Shanna Moakler.

After the reality TV star and Blink-182 drummer married in Portofino, Italy, Kourtney became stepmom to Travis’ teenage boys.

The Hulu star recently shared photos from her romantic vacation in Milan, Italy with her new hubby.

In one photo, Kourtney posed in front of an open window and wore a tight black dress.

Eagle-eyed Kardashian fans claimed to have spotted a baby bump under her skintight dress.

They jumped into the comments section and asked for an update on the baby news.

” Pregnant? asked one while another said, “A baby?” »

One said, “She’s pregnant! »

BABY FIGHT

On the family’s reality show, viewers watched Kourtney’s struggle to have another baby.

The TV star and Travis underwent IVF treatment in their efforts to conceive.

Fans have recently watched Kourtney’s bizarre methods in her attempts to get pregnant with a fourth child.

In the last episode, she tried to eat hard-boiled quail eggs.

Sitting down to lunch with Steph Shepherd, 32, she told her friend: “I have to eat quail eggs every day. »

Steph looked worried as she asked, “Why? »

Kourtney replied, “To make babies. »

In another scene, Kourtney confessed to inserting strange objects into her vagina while trying to get pregnant again.

