Kourtney Kardashian stops treatment to have another baby!

Kourtney Kardashian explained in the new episode of The Kardashians that she stopped treatments to have a baby!

A few months ago, Kourtney Kardashian fans learned that she was trying to get a Travis Barker. In an episode of The Kardashians, the two have also unveiled their project.

Kourtney Kardashian takes a break from IVF

In The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her desire to have a child with Travis Barker. The beauty had all the same explained that she had

His body has aged. And her reproductive system isn’t as efficient as it used to be. Kourtney Kardashian explained to her mother that she had

Indeed, she gained weight and had symptoms that resemble menopause. In an episode of The Kardashians, the young woman also showed her appointment with the doctor and Travis Barker.

But it seems that things are more difficult than expected. In a new episode of the series, Kris Jenner wanted to know more about their journey. And the news doesn’t look very good.

Kourtney Kardashian explained: ” We do not know. We don’t have an answer yet.” . In front of the cameras, the young woman also confessed that they had made a pause in the fertility process.

“After eight months of our IVF journey [fécondation in vitro], we took a break. And we wanted to try things the natural way” confessed the ex of Scott Disick.

” Everything is fine “

Kourtney Kardashian still wants to be optimistic. “The doctors had told us that we still had very beautiful follicles. And that was the better than they have seen“said the pretty brunette.

Kourtney Kardashian continued: “Everyone involved, including our natural doctors, felt that we should try again with IVF recovery” .

“And so we did one last egg retrieval. And we’re just waiting for the genetic test results. But he is happened to an embryo” explained the sister of Kylie Jenner.

The main interested party then indicated that she was stopping the treatments to have a baby. Now they want to do things the natural way. Kourtney Kardashian is very confident for this baby project.

She explained to Kris Jenner: ” Everything is fine. And better than ever. We are just waiting for the tests” . It will therefore be necessary to wait for the continuations of the episodes of The Kardashians to learn more on the subject.

One thing is certain, Kourtney Kardashian is determined to have a baby with Travis Barker. The latter continues to support his wife in this process which is quite difficult.difficult for the body to live with.

And for good reason, the latter has undergone many changes with IVF treatment. Now they want to let nature take its course. It remains to be seen whether the main interested party will manage to get pregnant again.

It will still be necessary to be patient before knowing more. Fans are still hoping that Kourtney Kardashian will finally have what she wants with her husband Travis Barker. To be continued !