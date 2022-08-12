Kourtney Kardashian straddles hubby Travis Barker as he plays drums in NSFW video amid rumors she’s pregnant

KOURTNEY Kardashian was spotted straddling her husband Travis Barker as he played drums in a NOT SAFE FOR WORK (NSFW) video amid rumors she may be pregnant.

Travis Barker, 46, uploaded a steamy video of his makeup session with wife Kourtney, 43, to Instagram.

While wearing ripped jeans and a white blouse, the Kardashian star sat on her lap as they exchanged kisses.

The Hulu star pressed his lips to hers as her shirtless hubby banged on the drums.

The Blink-182 drummer didn’t miss a beat as he slammed his drumsticks on the cymbals and little tom.

Travis captioned the post: “Practice makes perfect. »

The Poosh founder also shared a photo from their smoochfest on social media.

She wrote, “It’s time for drum practice. »

BABY NEWS

The spicy Public Display of Affection (PDA) was released amid rumors that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was pregnant with her fourth child.

In May, Kourtney and Travis walked down the aisle and got married in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney shares daughter Penelope, 10, and sons Reign, seven, and Mason, 12, with her ex, Scott Disick, 39.

She is also the stepmother to Travis’ children: Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18 – the teenagers he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The KUWTK star recently shared a photo of herself wearing an oversized top on an Instagram Story.

In the selfie, the former E! The star pouted as she lay back, basked in the sun and showed her brown eyes.

She wrote: “My natural eyes are red. »

Kourtney’s eyeballs popped in shades of scarlet as they reflected the sunlight.

The reality star donned a baggy Honda motocross jersey in the snap, which fans assumed was trying to hide a growing baby bump.

FAN THEORIES

After Kourtney once again hid her belly in a baggy sweatshirt, fans became convinced the TV star tried to keep her pregnancy a secret and she’s already pregnant.

A fan said: “I think she is pregnant.

“So it’s just speculation and I could be 100 per cent wrong, but I feel like she’s been on the move lately. I think she posts old pictures to him, but new to us.

“She hid her belly, herself. »

Another fan added, “Don’t turn me on. »

A third fan mentioned, “Look at the way she is sitting. Trying to hide a bump? »

While she hasn’t denied the baby rumors, Kourtney has been very public about her struggles conceiving with her rock star hubby.

