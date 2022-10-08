Kourtney Kardashian stuns in white strapless poolside dress in gorgeous photos

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian embraces her curves in her latest Instagram post. The Kardashians on the Hulu star, 43, stunned in a white mesh mini dress with a built-in bustier as she took a mirror selfie in the post, shared on Friday, October 7. The front part of the dress appeared to feature an upside-down bra and subtle black lace detail that continued onto her gloves. She accessorized with a ’90s-inspired choker and her must-have black sunglasses, showing off her glam with her bold brows and lined nude lips.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

The selfie and subsequent photo dump were from his latest “Poolside with Pooevent to celebrate his collaboration with Los Angeles grocer Erewhon: a $17 smoothie. “By the pool with @poosh,” she wrote with a cherry emoji. “ps: @poosh x @erewhonmarket smoothie coming October 15th just in time for spooky season,” the founder of Poowhich is a lifestyle editorial site, added.

The mirror was marked for the event, reading “Xo, Poosh” in lipstick. In other snaps, Kourt could be seen with event staff as she sipped on her healthy new concoction before showing off a close-up of the drink in black and white (perfect for Halloween). Other photos showed her mini black Kelly bag by Hermès and lace-up pumps as she chatted with her stepson Landon Barker18. and his girlfriend Charli D’Amelioalso 18.

It’s no surprise to see Kourt sporting a skin-tight mini dress after revealing she’s embracing her new curves in the latest episode of The Kardashians. The mum-of-three revealed her body had changed dramatically after months of IVF treatments as she shot her December cover for a digital publication Hustle. “Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically,” Kourtney said in a confessional with the producers. “I think it took me a long time to really feel comfortable and happy with the changes. Everyone always comments on every photo that I’m pregnant, and obviously we wish that was the case, but if it’s in God’s plan…then it is,” she added.

She explained that her “new normal weight” was 115 pounds. — up from his past weight of 105 pounds. and at his leanest, 95 lbs. Kourt added that her husband Travis Barker loves him no matter his weight or shape, and described him as a “supportive partner” when speaking of the Blink 182 drummer. “Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect,'” he said. she also stated. “If I make a complaint, he says, ‘You’re perfect. You are so good.’ He’s like, ‘You look so good. You have never been better. Now I’m so into it [my curves].”