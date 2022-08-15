Kourtney Kardashian takes another swipe at sisters Kim and Kylie Jenner for flying in private jets with new message amid feud

KOURTNEY Kardashian once again appeared to shade her sisters Kim and Kylie Jenner for using private jets.

Kim and Kylie have been repeatedly slammed for traveling in their multi-million dollar luxury planes.

Amid the backlash, Kourtney made it clear that she was flying on a commercial plane.

The reality star, 43, shared a photo of a plane on the tarmac as she flew back to Los Angeles from Cleveland with her family.

The clan had traveled to Cleveland to see her husband Travis Barker perform with Machine Gun Kelly.

Kourtney posted the snap to her Instagram Stories without a caption.

Last week she also said she was “obsessed” with “commercial flying”.

The Hulu star shared video from her private suite at LAX airport where she was staying before boarding a commercial plane.

Kourtney captured her suite’s lavish restroom, bedroom, and living room in videos on her Instagram Stories.

The mother-of-three wrote: “Obsessed with commercial flight. I love raids [the suite’s] snacks and toiletries. »

Kourtney has spoken in the past about being environmentally conscious and taking pride in taking action to protect the planet.

Meanwhile, her younger sister Kylie faced backlash last month for bragging about her $72million private jet and taking a 17-minute flight on board.

Kylie was accused of flaunting her wealth last month after posting a photo of herself and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, in front of a pair of private jets and a Mercedes Maybach.

THE GREAT LIFE

The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the Instagram post, “Wanna get mine or yours? »

Fans had a field day in the comments, slamming the star for flaunting her wealth.

One commenter joked, “This post just called me poor. »

“Global warming who? a third commenter joked.

A fourth critical comment read: [Whose] plane should we pollute the earth [with] today? »

Things went from bad to worse when it emerged Kylie had used her jet to take a 17-minute trip.

“CLIMATE CRIMINAL”

Kylie took a private flight from Camarillo, Calif. to Van Nuys, Calif., which was about a 40-mile drive with an estimated travel time of 45 minutes.

As reported by the Twitter account @CelebjetsKylie cut the 45-minute jog to 17 minutes by taking her $72.8 million Global Express jet instead.

Fans were angry at the blatant waste of fuel and resources, with one fan accusing the Los Angeles native of being a ‘climate criminal’.

The reality star bought her Global Express private jet before COVID.

JETSET LIFESTYLE

The pink jet includes an entertainment room, a master suite and a huge closet.

Kim, meanwhile, owns an 18-seat, $150 million private jet that she has named Kim Air.

She had the custom plane painted in a gray color, which matches her Calabasas mansion and extensive collection of luxury cars.

She also had the interior fully customized to match her monochromatic taste, outfitting it entirely with cream-colored cashmere and leather seats.

She bought her plane brand new and it took an entire year to build and was ready in time for her vacation travels, TMZ reported.

While Kim lost millions to buy the plane, maintaining the G650ER will also come at a significant cost.

TMZ reported that for every 200 flight hours per year, Kim will have to spend $400,000 in fuel costs and an additional $100,000 in maintenance.

