Kourtney Kardashian, the photo with the tattoos to match Travis Barker

That Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker are a match This is now well known, but the couple does nothing but remind us of it day by day. In a photo retouched by the artist Cheyenne Randall, Kourtney sits on her beloved’s legs, but looks different than usual. The Kardashian is indeed covered from head to toe in tattoos, just like Travis. The drummer of Blink-182 he is in fact known for the characteristic tattoos that cover his entire body, 107 to be precise.

Kourtney and Travis started dating casually in December 2020, just a year ago. From that moment, the two became inseparable until, in October of this year, Travis knelt down to formalize the relationship, placing her fateful question. Among other things, in these days there are also rumors of a possible pregnancy of Kourtney, news triggered by a bottle that appeared in a story of Travis. Rumors that have not yet been denied nor confirmed by the couple. The two, however, appear to be made for each other, and fans couldn’t help but notice the style change of the beautiful Kardashian, more and more like that punk and provocative of the drummer.

To everyone’s approval, especially from the Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, the two boyfriends gave their best on social media, posting couple photos and showing off matching outfits. Among these, the perfect couple disguise as the protagonists of Edward scissor hands, the iconic 1990 film featuring Johnny Depp And Winona Ryder. A style that goes hand in hand with that of the eccentric couple.

The photo, posted by the drummer Travis Barker, portrays the two partners as we have never seen them before. In fact, there is a detail that makes the photo unique. Kourtney is completely covered in tattoos, in perfect “Travis style”. She is wearing a tight black dress and shows her hair in a ponytail and two long tufts that fall down her face. Among the various, and we remember fake, tattoos, a large butterfly stands out on the chest. We never thought we’d see a Kourtney like this punk, she who has not even one of tattoos. Despite this, whether tattooed or not, it looks like the match perfect for the rebel Travis.