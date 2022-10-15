Kourtney Kardashian: the silent protagonist of the return of Blink-182 will accompany Travis Barker on tour

The return of Blink-182 has had a silent protagonist: kourtney kardashian. The current wife of Travis Barker has received signs of affection from the fans of the trio that complete the returned Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, since, partly responsible for the possibility of the band going on a world tour.

Following a tragic plane crash in 2008, Travis Barker developed a phobia of flying. But Kourtney Kardashian was responsible for the drummer undergoing therapy last year. This is why the Blink-182 musician has managed to tour accompanying Machine Gun Kelly or even get married in Italy.

For this reason, the fact that those responsible for “All the Small Things” mark their return to the stage with Tom DeLonge on guitar and vocals with a visit to South America, highlighting being headliners in the editions of Argentina, Chile and Brazil of Lollapalooza 2023, it is partly thanks to the celebrity.

Kourtney Kardashian prepares to accompany Travis Barker

Aware of the ambitious world tour confirmed by Blink-182, Kourtney Kardashian is already beginning to consider the scenario of accompanying her husband around the world. It wouldn’t be weird if Kriss Jenner’s daughter follows in the footsteps of Megan Fox, who accompanied Machine Gun Kelly on her South American tourand visit Peru, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

On her Instagram account, Kourtney Kardashian hinted that she will follow Travis Barker on his tour with Blink-182. “World Tour Rockstar Wife” the reality star wrote, adding: “Getting ready to mosh in a city near you.”

The publication was accompanied by a series of photos in which she poses with balls and black mesh as a skirt and a black sweatshirt from Blink-182. She also uploaded photos of the band’s world tour announcement and new single.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian’s post