Kourtney Kardashian: this unlikely initiative of her fiancé Travis Barker before asking her for her hand

Before asking for Kourtney Kardashian’s hand, Travis Barker didn’t just call Kris Jenner, the mother of his future wife. Crazy in love with the star, the drummer took a particularly touching initiative, which greatly moved his mother-in-law.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have never been happier, and they keep proving it. After having suffered several romantic failures, in particular with Scott Disick, the father of her three children, the reality TV star has found the rare pearl in the person of Travis Barker, with whom she has been friends for years. A year after having publicly confirmed their relationship, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian do not leave each other and multiply the marks of affection to the point of sometimes shocking Internet users, their favorite pastime.

For Kourtney, Travis would be ready for anything, he who had boarded a plane for the first time in thirteen years, alongside the one who now shares his life. Last October, the 46-year-old musician took the plunge by asking for the reality TV star’s hand on a beach in Montecito. If the photos were shared on social networks, fans of the Kardashian clan learned in the episode broadcast on Hulu this Wednesday, April 27, that Travis Barker had not only contacted Kris Jenner upstream to ask for the hand of his eldest daughter.

Kris Jenner literally burst into tears

In a conversation with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner says the drummer got extra attention, which brought him to tears. “He asked me if he could marry her and it makes me want to cry. It was so sweet and tender. After that he told me he went to your father’s grave to ask for Kourtney’s handand I burst into tears“, explained Kris Jenner. Then to add: “It is truly a moment of happiness and I would have liked so much that your father was there to attend. It’s crazy to think that it’s the first time she’s going to get married“.

Robert Sr. Kardashian, father of Kourtney, Kim and Khloé, died September 30, 2003, less than two months after doctors diagnosed him with esophageal cancer. A famous lawyer in the United States, he was notably known for having been one of OJ Simpson’s lawyers.