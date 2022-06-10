Kourtney Kardashian: to optimize her chances of pregnancy, the star opts for a very special diet

Determined to have a child with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian wants to put the odds on her side. Recently, she decided to change her diet in the hope of optimizing her fertility.

After the wedding, the baby? A few weeks after marrying Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian dreams of becoming a new mother. Ready to do anything to give Mason, Reign and Penelope a little brother or sister, the 43-year-old businesswoman has decided to change … her diet. As she explained on a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian eats lots of quail eggs to help the healing process. “making a baby”. “I don’t know if I will regret this choice of lunchshe joked in the middle of a meal with one of her friends. I too have to eat quail eggs every day.” Kourtney Kardashian then claimed that “quail eggs are supposed to be useful when trying to have a baby”while explaining not knowing “if documented online”.

To become a mother of a fourth child, Kourtney Kardashian wants to put the odds on her side. “Travis and I wish we had a baby”, she confided a few weeks ago. At 43, she is undergoing an in vitro fertilization process. Unfortunately, the latter caused significant and complicated side effects to live with. “The medication I’m on put me through menopause. I’m literally going through menopause. It wasn’t a great experience”, she revealed. Recently, Kourtney Kardashian follows a “Panchakarma cleansing” which she described as an Ayurvedic approach “about 3,000 years old” and aiming to “to eliminate all the toxins that are deep in the tissues of our body to have a better quality ovulation”.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ‘would love to have a baby’

In a relationship for just over a year with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian “decided to try to get pregnant” and started the IVF process “last summer”. “It’s been an emotional roller coaster. They didn’t expect it to be as hard as it has beenconfided one of their relatives. It was especially difficult for Kourtney. They would still like to have a baby.” In the meantime, the lovers are enjoying their blended family with Kourtney Kardashian’s three children and her husband’s two, Alabama (16) and Landon (18). “They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been drawn to Travis being a great dad. swore a source. He’s amazing and very invested, Kourtney loves it. They like to relax at home with the kids, and everyone gets along.”