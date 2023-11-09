Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker were ‘nervous’ before the birth of their son

kourtney kardashianThe pregnancy experience wasn’t smooth when welcoming her first child with her husband Travis Barker.

“Kourtney went to the hospital a few days before giving birth,” a source exclusively revealed. us weekly, “Courtney and Travis were very nervous by the end, it was the scariest pregnancy she’s ever had.”

The insider says Kardashian, 44 — who also has sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with the ex scott disick -Barker’s presence consoled.

“Travis was by her side and supporting her. “Both parents feel very blessed to be new parents and are so grateful that Rocky Thirteen Barker is in this world!” Shares the source.

Connected: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship timeline

While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship came as a surprise to many, the pair had known each other for years before their whirlwind romance. After Barker spent time with Kardashian at her mother Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California home in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were dating. “Courtney and Travis are officially (…)

Despite the challenges of Kardashian’s pregnancy — the Poosh founder underwent emergency fetal surgery in September after a complication — she, Barker and Rocky are doing great now.

“Kourtney and Travis have been doing amazing since bringing their son home,” a second source exclusively revealed. We, “He stayed in the hospital a few extra days because he wanted to play it extra safe after his health deteriorated this summer.”

The insider says Kardashian and Barker, 47, are “very protective of their child” and are selective about who sees him.

“He has not allowed many people around the child and is staying quite isolated at home. Of course, the family has seen her and they think she’s perfect,” the source shared. “All the kids are so excited to have a little brother, and they’re taking turns helping Courtney and Travis in any way they can. They are so happy to be home where they can enjoy their privacy and celebrate this new chapter. It is a very happy time and they feel very blessed.”

Connected: Kardashian-Jenner family: Get to know the next generation

Big things in store! Leaving their mark on the entertainment and business worlds, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is raising the next generation. Kourtney Kardashian was the first of Kris Jenner’s children to have children of their own. The Poosh creator and Scott Disick welcomed their eldest son, Mason, in December 2009, followed by daughter Penelope (…)

Barker confirmed this during an interview in October ComplexThe ‘GOAT Talk’ video revealed that he and Kardashian, who are set to tie the knot in 2022, had decided on the name Rocky Thirteen. ,We It was previously reported in September that Rocky was on the couple’s list.)

,rocky george Played guitar for suicidal tendencies,” he said last month, shedding light on the inspiration for the nickname. “And 13 is the biggest number ever.” Barker said the name may also be an allusion to the 1976 film “The Greatest Boxing Movie of All Time”. rocky,

Kardashian opens up about her IVF journey before making announcement during season 3 premiere kardashianwhich premiered in May, that she and Barker had “officially consummated” the reproductive process.

“We would love to have a child more than anything, but I really believe in what God has for us. If it’s a child, I’m sure it will be,” she said during a confessional.

A month after the episode aired, Kardashian announced she was expecting a baby by holding up a handwritten sign at a Blink-182 concert that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” This moment was a nod to the band’s 1999 music video “All the Small Things”.

Connected: The most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals: from Beyoncé to Kourtney K.

Beyonce, Kourtney Kardashian, Rihanna and other stars have put their love over the top for pregnancy reveals in creative ways. Beyoncé set the standard by announcing at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards that she and her husband Jay-Z were expecting their first child. The “Single Ladies” singer debuted her baby bump on the red carpet, where she (…)

Now that the couple has officially expanded their family, they couldn’t be happier. “They have a beautiful baby,” a second source said. We earlier this week. “They’re both very happy.”

Kardashian and Barker’s former teammates are also happy for them. An insider told in June We Disick, 40, reached out to congratulate Kourtney and Travis, even though her pregnancy announcement was “bittersweet” for him.

“Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time,” the source said. “As much as he wishes things could have worked out for them, at the end of the day, he just wants Kourtney to be happy.”

Shanna MoaklerMeanwhile, Joe, who was married to Barker from 2004 to 2008, was happy to hear the baby news.

Another source revealed, “Shannah is really happy for Travis and Kourtney.” We In June. “And she knows they will be wonderful parents to their child.”

Barker shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with Moakler, 48. The musician is also a father figure to Moakler’s 24-year-old daughter Attiana, whom he shares with his ex-wife. oscar de la hoya,