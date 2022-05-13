Kourtney Kardashian: Travis Barker’s declaration of love for his birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker never stop sharing their happiness. Just back from their wedding in Las Vegas, the couple celebrated Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday on April 18. An important date that Travis Barker did not fail to mark by posting, on social networks, a pretty declaration of love to his companion: “My best friend, my love, my everything. Happy Birthday Kourtney Kardashian. I like you. A black-and-white snapshot of the couple, in each other’s arms, accompanies the post.

Their love story told on Disney +

It was in February 2021 that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker formalized their romance. For many years, the lovebirds were friends before finally succumbing to each other’s charms. A love story to which the reality star returned in the first episode of “The Kardashians”, the new family show broadcast on Disney + in France. If she confided her new happiness, her ex, Scott Disick, is not of the same opinion, finding that her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian has changed a lot since the arrival of Travis Barker in the family: “It was a huge adjustment to losing Kourtney as a girlfriend, but today it becomes a huge adjustment to lose her as a best friend. Now we really are more co-parents. I would say it’s probably one of the hardest things in my life. »