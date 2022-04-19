Kourtney Kardashian turns 43: this tender message of love from Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her 43rd birthday on April 18, 2022. Her fiancé, Travis Barker, posts a message full of love on Instagram, her sisters too.

Kourtney Kardashian just turned 43 on Monday, April 18, 2022. The founder of Poosh saw flood many touching messages from his fans and loved ones. Of all the social media posts, this is Travis Barker, 46, that generated the most interest and positive feedback. The drummer of Blink-182 took to Instagram to post one of the hottest photos of the couple. The photo shows shirtless rocker lovingly hugging Kourtney. If the photo has aroused many reactions, the message of the rocker to flatter the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has also softened the hearts.

“My best friend, my lover, my everything. Happy birthday Kourtney. I like you“, he wrote. One fan wrote: “Happy Birthday Queen!!!“, reports The Sun. Another Instagram user commented that the photo is the most sensual of the couple. Travis Barker’s post was quick to generate other messages, including that of Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters. Khloe Kardashian expressed her emotions commenting on Travis Barker’s post by a series of red heart-shaped emojis. “Every year around the sun with you, I learn, I grow and I evolve more thanks to you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart, even if no one else understands it“can we read in the message of Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian attacked: her publication did not really please the fans

The admittedly laudatory message from Kim Kardashian, 41, did not not convinced everyone simply because of the photos she shared. The mother-of-four posted a series of photos in swimsuits of herself and her sister Kourtney. “Kim’s kind words did not not liked by some fans on Reddit, who slammed her for apparently tried to steal the show from Kourtney the day of his birthday“, noted The Sun. Some users think that Kim Kardashian slipped advertising into her post. “Kim made something out of it for her“, commented a user of Reddit. “My God, Kim is really jealous of Kourtney. A SKIMS advertisement for his birthday?“, wrote another.

