Kourtney Kardashian turns 43: this tender message of love from Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her 43rd birthday on April 18, 2022. Her fiancé, Travis Barker, posts a message full of love on Instagram, her sisters too.
Kourtney Kardashian just turned 43 on Monday, April 18, 2022. The founder of Poosh saw flood many touching messages from his fans and loved ones. Of all the social media posts, this is Travis Barker, 46, that generated the most interest and positive feedback. The drummer of Blink-182 took to Instagram to post one of the hottest photos of the couple. The photo shows shirtless rocker lovingly hugging Kourtney. If the photo has aroused many reactions, the message of the rocker to flatter the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has also softened the hearts.
“My best friend, my lover, my everything. Happy birthday Kourtney. I like you“, he wrote. One fan wrote: “Happy Birthday Queen!!!“, reports The Sun. Another Instagram user commented that the photo is the most sensual of the couple. Travis Barker’s post was quick to generate other messages, including that of Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters. Khloe Kardashian expressed her emotions commenting on Travis Barker’s post by a series of red heart-shaped emojis. “Every year around the sun with you, I learn, I grow and I evolve more thanks to you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart, even if no one else understands it“can we read in the message of Kim Kardashian.
Kim Kardashian attacked: her publication did not really please the fans
The admittedly laudatory message from Kim Kardashian, 41, did not not convinced everyone simply because of the photos she shared. The mother-of-four posted a series of photos in swimsuits of herself and her sister Kourtney. “Kim’s kind words did not not liked by some fans on Reddit, who slammed her for apparently tried to steal the show from Kourtney the day of his birthday“, noted The Sun. Some users think that Kim Kardashian slipped advertising into her post. “Kim made something out of it for her“, commented a user of Reddit. “My God, Kim is really jealous of Kourtney. A SKIMS advertisement for his birthday?“, wrote another.
Loading-widget
Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news for free
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
2/12 –
Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker
The founder of Poosh has seen many touching messages from her fans and loved ones.
© Zuma Press
3/12 –
Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker
Of all the social media posts, it’s that of Travis Barker, 46, that has garnered the most interest and positive feedback.
© Zuma Press
4/12 –
Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker
The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram to post one of the hottest photos of the couple.
© CYRIL MOREAU
5/12 –
Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker
The photo shows the shirtless rocker lovingly hugging Kourtney.
© Backgrid USA
6/12 –
Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker
If the photo has generated many reactions, the message of the rocker to flatter the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashian has also softened the hearts.
© Backgrid USA
7/12 –
Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker
Exclusive – Kourtney Kardashian walks hand in hand with her companion Travis Barker in Malibu on June 16, 2021.
© Backgrid USA
8/12 –
Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker
“My best friend, my lover, my everything. Happy birthday Kourtney. Love you,” he wrote.
© Backgrid UK
9/12 –
Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker
from Instagram commented that the photo is the most sensual of the couple.
© Backgrid USA
10/12 –
Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker
Travis Barker’s post was quick to generate other posts, including one from Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters.
© Agency
11/12 –
Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker
Khloe Kardashian expressed her emotions by commenting on Travis Barker’s post with a series of red heart emojis.
© Backgrid USA
12/12 –
Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker
“Each year around the sun with you, I learn, grow and evolve more thanks to you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart, even if no one else understands it”, can we read in the message of Kim Kardashian.