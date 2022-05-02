Kourtney Kardashian ultra sexy in a transparent dress during a romantic getaway in Italy!

After a previous tumultuous relationship, Kourtney Kardashian now spins the perfect love with Travis Barker, drummer of the famous American group Blink-182. As a couple since January 2021, they got engaged last October before a wedding in Las Vegas in April. After this beautiful union, the two lovebirds would like to have a child. But it’s not all easy for Kim’s sister, who has to undergo fertility treatment at 43. In the new reality show “The Kardashians“, broadcast in France on Disney +, she talks about her difficulties in getting pregnant and says that she took medication in order to have a baby by in vitro fertilization. Unfortunately, her treatment caused her “depression” and symptoms similar to menopause.

So in order to forget these recent problems, the newlyweds took advantage of their family during a stay in Hawaii to celebrate the 43th Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday. A few days later, the newlyweds offered themselves a little getaway in Italy. The coupe was spotted on the streets of Milan hand in hand. And in order to continue this “Dolce vita”, Kourtney and Travis then went to the side of the sublime Lake Como, resort of stars from all over the world and in particular George Clooney.

So inevitably in such a prestigious place, Kourtney Kardashian has drawn a dress for the occasion. On her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian’s sister appeared in a transparent green dress that reveals her generous curves in an ultra sexy way. Protruding chest and marked hips, the actress recalls that the genes of the family have also spoiled her.

Between walks on the lake and romantic dinners by the lake, the couple took advantage of all the charms of this unique place. Kourtney Kardashian has also shared many pictures of this romantic weekend on her Instagram account.

