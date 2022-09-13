Kourtney Kardashian unveils her “Lemme” vitamin brand!

Kourtney Kardashian has announced some big news to her fans. His brand of vitamins “Lemme” will be released soon.

Nothing stops Kourtney Kardashian anymore. After the release of her collection with Boohoo. The eldest of the Kardashians then reveals a new project: Lemme. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kourtney Kardashian has tons of plans

After his collection in partnership with Boohoo released on September 13th. The eldest of the Kardashian siblings has just revealed news to her fans. It is thanks to an Instagram post, that the now Mrs. Barker announced the release of Lemma.

Lemma, it’s just vitaminss. It’s no wonder from Kourtney Kardashian. Indeed, the latter is well known for its healthy side. She is very keen on health and everything related to the body.

She shows this side, in the famous reality TV Keeping up with the Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian Barker is always with a salad in his hands. In addition, she never hesitates to reframe her sisters on their way of eating.

Before the release of his brand Lemma, Kourtney Kardashian also created Poosh. Released in 2019, this blog updates on the latest fashion, beauty and health trends. On Poosh, so there are articles that talk about how to fight against acne? Or, what are probiotics?

Now Kourtney Kardashian has a new brand under her belt. A brand that she took a long time to create. MCE TV tells you more!

Lemme, for iron health

1 week ago, the eldest Kardashian posted a very mysterious photo of her. In this photo liked more than 500,000 times.

Kourtney Kardashian appears with a white t-shirt and pink boots. She is also seated on an armchair of the same color. At the top of this photo, there is the name of his brand Lemma.

Fans then wondered, what was Lemma ? The answer is quite simple! Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo yesterday announcing the release of Lemma his brand of vitamins.

Yes, she adds about this release: “I can finally share what I was doing. I dreamed about this idea for a long time. I had a lot of meetings and conversations with different people about what was the best way to build my brand”.

Plus, the eldest Kardashian even says thatshe spent 5 years creating her Lemee brand: ” After 5 years, my passionmy baby will finally come out all over the world. Here is Lemee my new line of vitamins and supplements”.

For Kourtney Kardashian, the goal of Lemma is therefore simple: “My new line of vitamins and supplements that I created to become divine and to feel good all day” . Just that !

Unsurprisingly, this publication caused a stir on Instagram. His post then counts more 1 million likes. Besides, his sister Kim Kardashian even reposted in his story this great news.

Kourtney Kardashian also announced the release of her famous vitamins. They will come out next september 27.