Kourtney Kardashian was drunk at Travis Barker’s wedding, she reveals – Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian admittedly drank a lot of tequila on her wedding night Travis Barker in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy Awards in April. The October 27 episode of The Kardashians featured Kourtney and Travis telling her boyfriend, Simon Huck, about the wedding as they prepared for a photo shoot. “We looked for cute little chapels,” Kourtney explained. “It was the only one open at that time. No one was there. The only other people present at the wedding were the security team, the manager and Travis’ drum tech, who was also a photographer and could take pictures for the couple.

“I passed out,” Kourtney admitted when Simon asked her if she was walking down the aisle. “Actually, I don’t remember.” In a confessional, she revealed that she knew she wanted to marry a Elvis impersonator, but she had no recollection of her involvement. “I didn’t even remember Elvis singing to me walking down the aisle,” Kourtney laughed. ” I do not remember. I didn’t remember that I had a bouquet.

Kourtney and Travis at the Grammys before their wedding. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Kourtney recalled, however, that ‘Elvis’ kept calling her Khloe [Kardashian] instead of Kourtney when he was leading the wedding. “When Elvis married us, he was like, ‘Me Khloe, take you Travis,'” she shared. “I just lost my mind. I fell straight to the ground and we couldn’t get up. While showing Simon a video of the wedding, Kourtney pointed out that she was “mixing up” her words because of the amount of alcohol she had to drink.

“I threw up afterwards and took off my top and unbuttoned my pants and had to walk through the hotel with a million people taking my picture,” she admitted. “I was a hot slob pike.” However, she also said it was “the most fun,” and Travis added, “If it feels like our real wedding, I’d be really thrilled. It was awesome and so much fun.

Sadly, Kourt and Travis weren’t legally married after their Vegas wedding. It wasn’t until they tied the knot in a Santa Barbara courthouse in May that their union was made official. “We tried to obtain a license [in Vegas], but they didn’t give us the certificate,” Kourtney explained. “It was 2am, I’m sure we probably could have gotten the license the next day, but what could be a more fun night in Vegas?” I truly live my best life. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Kourtney and Travis at the Met Gala. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Later in the episode, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner discussed marriage. “It’s not real,” Kim said. “We’ve all done it once in our life.” Kim, of course, was referring to the fact that she ran away with Damon Thomas in Las Vegas when she was 19 in 2000. The marriage only lasted three years and in fact has been legal, however. “It’s not real,” she later added. “I mean, it’s fun. I think they would have gotten a permit if they could. What does it really matter?

Kris, for her part, was glad Kourtney waited to get legally married. “She was drunk as a whore, lying on the floor, throwing up!” she pointed out. “Who wants to get married like that? Kim had a hilarious response, however, hitting back, “Who doesn’t!?”

