Kourtney Kardashian wears a seductive transparent red dress in Italy

Since kourtney kardashian started dating Travis Barkerhis style evolution she has been constant until she became the gothic muse that walks around Portofino today. On Friday night, she was seen with a spectacular Red dress that simply to synthesize, in a single garment, his love story with the drummer of Blink 182.

The red dress with which Kourtney Kardashian arrived in Italy

The creator of Poosh She walked through the Italian streets wearing a style with a clearly seductive intention, a challenge that was not difficult for her at all. He wore a dress composed of a corset, while the rest of the design is composed puts a risky sheer draped skirt

For a unique touch of classic glamour, kourtney kardashian added a stole with a fur effect and complemented it with satin strappy sandalsyes The look, in short, was a fusion of extremely seductive elements with others from golden Hollywood (inspired by her sister? kim kardashian and her controversial Marilyn Monroe dress, perhaps?).

The truth is that red has a significant charge if we associate it with its story with Travis Barker. It has been in your account Instagram where the American businesswoman has extensively documented her relationship plagued by fire-colored looks, as well as red roses. Let us remember that her request for marriage Last October, it happened on a beach surrounded by roses.