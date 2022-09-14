Kourtney Kardashian wears sheer lace jumpsuit with Travis Barker at NYFW Boohoo Show

Image Credit: BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian43, and Travis Barker, 46, turned heads on September 13 when they showed up to New York Fashion Week looking amazing! The newly married couple walked down the catwalk at Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo show holding hands and smiling lovingly at each other. Kourtney wore a sheer black lace catsuit under a long black leather jacket and black boots while Travis was shirtless under a black vest and added dark jeans, boots and sunglasses to the look.

Although Kourtney and Travis’ appearance at the fashion show, which promoted Kourtney’s line with Boohoo, turned out to be epic, the show was not without its mishaps. “The show started with a literal bang – they blew a fuse or something and the show had to stop and restart twice,” said one viewer EXCLUSIVELY. HollywoodLife. “It didn’t look like Kourtney had family there, but she walked hand-in-hand with Travis to her seat before the show started and then backstage after. The collection was made up of every look Kourtney would wear, lots of rocker tees, lace, leather and black.

Turns out there were also tracks inspired by Travis and his band, Blink 182. “There were a few [pieces from the collection] which said Blink 182 and on the back said “Hello Angel of My Nightmare”. “How old am I again?” “By Blink 182 was also on the rock-inspired playlist,” the viewer shared.

In addition to Kourtney and Travis, other familiar faces on the show included The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Therese GiudiceHer daughters Milania and giaand Gia’s boyfriend, Christian. Paige DeSorbo & Remi Bader also seated next to them, according to the viewer.

Just two days before the Boohoo show, Kourtney and Travis made headlines for attending the Tommy Hilfiger NYFW show. The drummer gave a surprise performance at the event, which took place at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-on, and it was a moment to remember. Kourtney showed off another flattering look which included a black and gray catsuit with a pair of black high heels and matching sunglasses while Travis wore a red, white and black puffer jacket and black shoes.