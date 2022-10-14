Kourtney Kardashian Wears Travis Barker’s Socks in Season 3 Promo

His and hers! Kourtney Kardashian has made it clear that she is head over heels in love with her husband Travis Barker — even going so far as to share wardrobe basics.

“On the way to season 3 of The Kardashians in [my] hubby’s boxers and socks with my dress,” the Poosh founder, 43, captioned a Thursday, Oct. 13, Instagram carousel of herself on set.

Kardashian posed on the back of a beige sofa, apparently the same piece of furniture used in the Hulu series’ confessionals. In the social media snap, the Kardashian Confidential the author can be seen wearing a pink dress with long sleeves. While the 46-year-old drummer’s underwear is not visible, fans can spot the black Vetements socks she borrowed from Barker.

Entrepreneur Lemme and rocker Blink-182 were first linked in January 2021 after years of friendship. After less than a year of dating, Barker proposed in October 2021 before the couple tied the knot in May.

“I was married once and plan to stay married my whole life,” Kardashian said of newlywed life during an appearance on the “Not Skinny Not Fat” podcast earlier this month. . “We both think timing is everything and the timing was perfect and I’m grateful for everything that led me to [him]. But we say this. We’re like, ‘Oh, we could have had, you know, so many more years together and done all these things for so long.’ »

While the two were eager to start this new phase of their lives and merge their families, they always kept their homes separate.

“We want our kids to feel really comfortable as well and they’ve both lived in their house all their lives for the most part, and they each have their own bedroom and we’re a block away,” Kardashian said. to the host. Amanda Hirsch at the time. “When the kids are at their dad’s, I stay at his dad’s and there are still nights we stay at each other’s in between. I get up at six in the morning and carpool every morning, then I go straight to his house and drink matcha. He prepared it for me.

The reality star shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disickwhile Barker co-parents son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Barker is also a father figure to Atiana De La HoyaMoakler’s daughter with oscar de la hoya.

Hulu has not confirmed more details about season 3 of The Kardashiansbut new episodes of season 2 come out on Thursdays.