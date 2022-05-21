Kourtney Kardashian Will Change Her Name After Marrying Travis Barker?

Following her union with Travis Barker, will Kourtney Kardashian decide to take her name? The answer below.

Kourtney Kardashian fans have investigated. They are convinced that their favorite star will take the name of Travis Barker from now on. The MCE TV editorial explains everything from A to Z!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are happier than ever

As you probably know, Kourtney Kardashian has been in a relationship with Travis Barker for over a year. Although it hasn’t been very long, the couple still seem ready to formalize their relationship.

Remember, in October 2021, the musician asked for the hand of his darling, in a heavenly setting. followed a secret ceremony, in Las Vegasas they exited the Grammy Awards.

Of course, very few people were invited. It felt like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker decided to say “yes” on a whim.

“Once upon a time in a land far far away, (Las Vegas), after an epic night out and some tequila, a queen and her magnificent king ventured into the only open chapel with Elvis and got married (unlicensed) . Nothing better than training. »had written the influencer, a few days later, concerning her “false marriage”.

Well Kourtney Kardashian did not take long to put into practice. Indeed, on Sunday, May 15, 2022, the two lovebirds said “yes” to each other again.

Only two people were present That day. They are Mary Jo Campbell (Kourtney Kardashian’s grandma) and Randy Barker (Travis Barker’s dad). We let you discover the photos of their wedding, just below.

Will the influencer keep her name?

Of course, as we know Kourtney Kardashian, we already know that she will a huge party surrounded by loved ones. It is also very likely that his marriage will be at the heart of the next episodes of The Kardashians.

But a question now arises: Will Kourtney Kardashian keep her name or, on the contrary, will she decide to take her husband’s?

For fans of the young woman, it’s certain: she will be called “Barker”. Truth be told, Kourtney Kardashian let go many clues about it.

Recently, for example, she shared a short clip of herself on her Instagram account. In the images, we see it opening a box full of heart-shaped cookies. “Mr + Mrs Barker”, is it written on it. Well !

Still, Internet users discuss it a lot on online forums. Some doubt a little more about Kourtney Kardashian’s desire to change her name. For them, she loves her father too much and could never do that to him. For others, it is a reckless woman and she is quite capable of being called Kourtney Barker.

“I think she will a hyphenated version. Kardashian-Barker or vice versa. »commented a user. “I think she will follow the same format as Kim. », outbid another. And you, which side are you on?

