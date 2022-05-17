Kourtney Kardashian wore a mini (and sexy) wedding dress for her second wedding ceremony with Travis Barker

In early April, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their pre-wedding in Las Vegas right after the Grammy Awards. For the occasion, the two lovers wore leather outfits for a fun moment.

A civil wedding in a mini wedding dress for Kourtney Kardashian

After an impromptu leather-clad pre-wedding in Las Vegas directly following the Grammy Awards in early April, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly officially married since Sunday, May 15. According to TMZ and sources close to the couple, the two who were engaged since October 2021 were spotted (and captured by the paparazzi) leaving the Anacapa City Hall, surrounded by Kourtney Kardashian‘s grandmother and Travis Barker‘s father. For the occasion, the bride wore a mini wedding dress and an extra-large veil, while the groom wore a black suit and sunglasses by Depressed Rich Kids. According to the same sources, the couple has signed the official papers before organising, later, a big wedding in Italy. We instagram, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared several black and white shots of this ceremony completed by the departure of the couple in a sublime black convertible car adorned with a “Just Married”. To be continued for the third act of this epic wedding.