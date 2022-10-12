Kourtney Kardashian would visit our country with her rocker husband

famous rock band blink 182 announced on their social networks that in March 2023 they will come to Paraguay for the first time, as part of the world tour they will carry out that will start very soon.

The Yankee rockers warned their fans that they will go on a world tour and on the calendar you can read “March 2023 – Asunción, Paraguay”.

Read more: The famous band Blink 182 announced that it will come to Paraguay

This generated all kinds of reactions and some fans of the Yankee show business have already speculated that drummer Travis Barker will come in the company of his wife, the famous Kourtney Kardashian.

“I can already see myself following Kourtney Kardashian along the Costanera,” said Carlitox Miño on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/Barboestre/status/1580203470845378560

They remembered all the commotion that was generated when the musician Machine Gun Kelly visited our country with his girlfriend, the famous actress Megan Fox.

Read more: Megan Fox and her boyfriend, between tortillas and mandi’o

It is believed that something similar will happen if the Kardashian decides to accompany her husband.

Blink 182 will be one of the stellar artists of the festival asuncionico 2023.

https://twitter.com/plasmocite/status/1579847286758133766 I look forward to March with Kourtney Kardashian getting wet with the torrent of Asunción — Gm (@plasmocite) October 11, 2022

https://twitter.com/tiarefretes/status/1579937249583849473 They imagine the very Kourtney kardashian in Paraguay – Tiare Fretes (@tiarefretes) October 11, 2022