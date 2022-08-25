Kourtney Kardashian’s ’90s Blowout Bob Is Absolute Perfection

ads

If you’ve followed the Kardashians even casually, then you’ve no doubt noticed that older sister Kourtney has been rocking (and completely owning) a super sleek raven-colored bob for quite some time. Well, someone picked up a round brush for those blunt ends because the February 2022 Bustle cover star recently revealed a voluminous blowout on her Instagram story that just screams 90s bombshell of all most enviable ways.

The Poosh founder’s hair may just skim her shoulders, but that doesn’t mean she can’t turn up the volume. With Kardashian’s glowing ’90s bob, she absolutely sold the chin-skimming look with a deep side part (a win for millennials, TYVM) and a perfectly unkempt mess. She paired the zhuzhed-up hairstyle with soft glamor makeup using copper blush and heavily wrinkled lips. It’s a super sexy vibe that would make Pam Anderson proud.

It’s also not the first time that Kardashian has relied heavily on the ’90s aesthetic that dominates social media feeds everywhere (as those who follow already know). Ever since she started dating friend-turned-boyfriend-turned-husband drummer Travis Barker (the PDA-loving couple tied the knot in May 2022 in Portofino, Italy), she’s always been obsessed with the nostalgic vibes of Hot Topic. A review of some of the latest and greatest: a black leather mini dress, a black patent leather trench coat, a plaid blazer dress, a choker/harness situation and a Victorian corset dress, for n to name a few. Basically, there were a lot of ’90s punk/goth/grunge moments — which is to say Kourtney’s lip liner and Pamcore style bomb aren’t all that surprising.

In the IG Story post in question, however, there is no black to be found. Along with the incredibly bouncy bob, Kardashian can be seen sporting a kind of plunging white lace top. All I can say is…the whole look is absolutely portion.