Kourtney Kardashian’s Alabama stepdaughter, 16, posts late night video as fans say she acts ‘too mature’

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker, 16, posted another disturbing video in the middle of the night.

It comes after fans slammed her father Travis Barker for allowing his teenage daughter to dress older than her age.

5

Taking to her Instagram Stories around 5 a.m., Alabama posted a new selfie.

She looked sad as she posed with full makeup, including huge false eyelashes.

Alabama, who recently appeared on the first season of The Kardashians on Hulu, added a song to the post that featured upsetting lyrical themes.

The reality star included the track Drop A Tear feat. Lil Baby by Bankrol Hayden.

However, this isn’t the first time Alabama has shocked Kardashian fans with her late-night social media activities.

She made a strange post in the early morning hours last month.

The teenage brand ambassador for Pretty Little Thing shared a snap from a recent photo shoot.

In the accompanying text, she oddly instructed her followers to “spamm comments for a follow”, and alluded to a fake Instagram account she owns.

FAMOUS FAMILY

Alabama and his 18-year-old brother Landon are Travis’ children from his previous marriage to model Shanna Moakler.

The teens were introduced to Kardashian fans when the Blink-182 drummer started dating Kourtney in 2021.

Alabama regularly poses in a variety of revealing outfits for his 1.5 million Instagram followers, and Travis has come under heavy criticism for allowing his young daughter to dress the way she does.

Fans were concerned about her posts for a bunch of different reasons as she shared bizarre photos of herself, for example, crawling on the floor and with fake blood on her face.

Meanwhile, some followers of the famous family think Alabama is too young to work as a brand ambassador and model for Pretty Little Thing, and say they “can’t believe she’s a teenager. “.

Despite the pushback, Alabama revealed how it handles criticism.

She explained on Instagram, “There are so many different ways to deal with negativity. Personally, I just try to distance myself and focus on myself. Never let people take over your energy. »

5

5